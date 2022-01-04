Sign In Register
Digital Infrastructure

Lingo buys BullsEye Telecom

4/1/2022
ATLANTA – Lingo Management, LLC ("Lingo"), a leading global business cloud communications and managed services provider based in Atlanta, GA, and BullsEye Telecom, Inc ("BullsEye"), a leading single-source, cloud communications and technology service provider based in Southfield, MI, jointly announced today that they have entered into a definitive agreement under which Lingo will acquire 100% of the stock of BullsEye.

The acquisition will further empower Lingo to advance its strategy as one of the largest single-source providers of cloud communications and managed services for business and carrier customers:

  • Creates global cloud communication and managed technology service provider with approximately $250 million in annual revenue and approximately 150,000 customers located in the U.S., Canada and around the globe.
  • Complements the current Lingo business by adding a significant amount of multi-location enterprise, SMB, and carrier customers.
  • Serves customers at every stage of their lifecycle – from consumers to small- and medium-sized business customers, to large enterprises requiring a national solution across multiple offices, and finally to carrier customers requiring wholesale services.
  • Creates a North American network operator offering cloud communications, fiber broadband, internet connectivity, SD-WAN, POTS, and POTS replacement, security, managed Wi-Fi, and carrier services.

The BullsEye transaction is the latest in a long history of acquisitions that Lingo, or its predecessor companies, have announced in recent years. "The additional revenue scale, customer density, network reach, and product offerings will allow us to comprehensively meet the evolving, long-term needs of our business and carrier customers," said Mr. Oddo. "We're making this investment to serve our customers in the best way possible for many years to come."

The transaction has been unanimously approved by the boards of directors of both companies. The transaction is expected to close within three to four months, subject to customary conditions, including necessary approvals from federal and state regulators.

Lingo

