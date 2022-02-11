Sign In Register
2G/3G/4G
5G
6G
AI/Automation
Broadband
Fixed Wireless Access FTTX Wi-Fi
Cable Tech
10G DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services The Bauminator
Climate Change
Digital Divide
Digital Infrastructure
Any Haul/X-Haul DCI
IoT
Open RAN
Optical/IP
Routing/Switching
OSS/BSS/CX
Private Networks
Regulatory/Politics
Satellite
SD-WAN
Security
Semiconductors/Network platforms
Service Provider Cloud
Services
Test & Measurement
The Core
The Edge
Video/Media
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
MWC Resource Center Big 5G Event
Events
Asia Tech 2022 Digital Symposium5G Next Wave and Service Evolution5G Transport & Networking StrategiesCable Next-Gen Business Services Digital Symposium
Events Archives
Digital Event Archives Open RAN Digital Symposium The Programmable Telco Digital Symposium Converging the HFC & 5G Networks
Microsites
5G Testing Resource Center
White Papers
Leaders In:
Leaders In Edge Leaders In Pluggable Optics Leaders In Cloud Leaders In 5G Orchestration
Heavy Reading Analysts
Market Leader Programs
Open, Automated & Programmable Transport 5G Transport: A 2021 Heavy Reading Survey The Journey to Cloud Native Coherent Optics at 400G, 800G, and Beyond
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
Digital Infrastructure

KDDI earmarks $339M for network upgrades in response to July outage

News Analysis Robert Clark 11/2/2022
Comment (0)

KDDI has set aside 50 billion Japanese yen (US$339.4 million) in accelerated network spending in the wake of its disastrous nationwide outage in July.

The network crash, which lasted more than three days, took out 31 million services, making it one of Japan's biggest ever telecom failures, KDDI said in a report to the government.

Despite the scale of the meltdown, the company appears to have got off lightly. It took a JPY5.9 billion ($40 million) hit in the third quarter, mostly from the cost of restoring service and the small refunds made to customers.

Japan's no.2 telco will invest in virtualized 5G core and automation following a network failure that took out 31 million services. (Source: SOPA Images Limited/Alamy Stock Photo)
Japan's no.2 telco will invest in virtualized 5G core and automation following a network failure that took out 31 million services.
(Source: SOPA Images Limited/Alamy Stock Photo)

Skyrocketing energy costs took a much bigger toll, rising by nearly JPY10 billion ($68 million) for the quarter, according to President Makoto Takahashi on an earnings call Wednesday.

Combined, those factors dragged down first half operating profit by 2.5%. Revenue rose 4.4% thanks to stronger performances in its corporate and financial services segments.

The company lost customers following the outage but says subscriber growth had already recovered by September.

ARPU declined quarter-on-quarter to JPY3980 ($27) but Takahashi said KDDI believed it was on track to hit its year-end target of JPY4000 ($27.21).

'Pretty old VoLTE nodes'

He said 60% of the JPY50 billion ($339.4 million) would be spent on building out a virtualized 5G core network to replace the "pretty old VoLTE nodes" that were the cause of the crash.

Takahashi stressed the investment did not add to total capex spend but had been frontloaded.

"We were planning to do this later but [have now decided] to do it in the next three years," he said.

"It's not something we can do this [financial] year or next year. We will somehow manage to do within three years. Naturally the 5G coverage expansion is something we must do but in terms of priorities, we must make the facilities more resilient."

The no. 2 Japanese telco said the investment would also enable automated operations, in particular "fully-automated congestion control that would immediately respond to network failures."

Want to know more? Sign up to get our dedicated newsletters direct to your inbox.

Takahashi said KDDI aimed to maintain its cap on capex to around 12% of sales in the medium-term plan.

KDDI's stock closed 1.1% higher today and is up 28.9% since the start of the year.

Related posts:

— Robert Clark, contributing editor, special to Light Reading

COMMENTS
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
Add Comment
Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
sponsor supplied content
Key Technologies for IEEE 802.11be (Wi-Fi 7)
The Ciena Insights Podcast Episode 56: Igniting a Digital Future for all with Improvements in Residential Broadband
Igniting residential broadband for all takes more than funding alone
Ciena Services for Broadband Access
How to Thrive in the Growing Residential Broadband Market
Best Practices in Telecom Infrastructure Management
The eSIM consumer pulse 2022 report
eSIM is a critical digital transformation journey for Mobile Network Operators but they can’t do it alone
Educational Resources Archive
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
Asia Tech 2022 Digital Symposium
November 10, 2022, Digital Symposium
5G Next Wave and Service Evolution
November 15-17, 2022, Two Day Digital Symposium
5G Transport & Networking Strategies
December 6, 2022, One Day Live Event
Cable Next-Gen Business Services Digital Symposium
December 6, 2022, Digital Symposium
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
November 3, 2022 Evolve your network with Cisco Silicon One
November 3, 2022 Using Data to Streamline Service Provider Operations
November 8, 2022 PON’s Capabilities Beyond Residential – focus on Enterprises
November 8, 2022 Beat the Competition With a Subscriber Acquisition Strategy
November 9, 2022 Shining the Light on Next-gen Cable Network Evolution
November 9, 2022 Why Getting the Customer Experience Right Is So Valuable
November 10, 2022 Asia Tech 2022 Digital Symposium
November 15, 2022 5G Next Wave and Service Evolution Digital Symposium, Day 1
November 16, 2022 Bridging the Digital Divide
November 17, 2022 SCTE® LiveLearning for Professionals Webinar™ Series: Lowering Latency Levels
November 17, 2022 5G Next Wave and Service Evolution Digital Symposium, Day 2
November 22, 2022 Enterprise 5G Fixed Wireless Access: Unlocking ROI
November 22, 2022 Unified orchestration and assurance power intent-driven networking in the 5G-era
November 29, 2022 The Secret Is Out: 5G Success with Intelligent Automation
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
NBTC, Industry Organizations, Operators, and Huawei Propose Initiative to Evolve to Ultra-broadband 5.5G By Huawei
Huawei: Stride to Net5.5G, Boost New Growth By Huawei
Huawei OptiX Alps-WDM Solution Is Released to Support All Service Development By Huawei
GTI 11th Spectrum and Technology Workshop Was Successfully Held to Accelerates Global 5G TDD Gold Quad Band Construction and Industry Development By Huawei
Huawei's Yang Chaobin Launches All-Band 5G Solution Series By Huawei
All Partner Perspectives
GUEST PERSPECTIVES - curated contributions
Dismantling the dominance of Big Telco By Matt Carter, CEO, Aryaka
Hard times for hardware SIMs By Hamish White, Founder and CEO, Mobilise
All Guest Perspectives
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE