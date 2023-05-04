Sign In Register
2G/3G/4G
5G & Beyond
6G
AI/Automation
Broadband
Fixed Wireless Access FTTX Wi-Fi
Cable Tech
10G DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services The Bauminator
Climate Change
Digital Divide
Digital Infrastructure
Any Haul/X-Haul DCI
IoT
Open RAN
Optical/IP
Routing/Switching
OSS/BSS/CX
Private Networks
Regulatory/Politics
Satellite
SD-WAN
Security
Semiconductors/Network platforms
Service Provider Cloud
Services
Test & Measurement
The Core
The Edge
Video/Media
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
MWC Insider Guide Big 5G Event
Events
APAC Digital SymposiumThe Programmable Telco Digital SymposiumBig 5G EventSoftware unhEATS the World Digital Symposium5G Orchestration & Service Assurance Digital Symposium
Events Archives
Digital Event Archives RAN Evolution Digital Symposium Edge Computing Digital Symposium Cable Next-Gen Technologies & Strategies
Microsites
White Papers
Leaders In:
Leaders In Edge Leaders In Pluggable Optics Leaders In Cloud Leaders In 5G Orchestration
Heavy Reading Analysts
Market Leader Programs
Cloud Native 5G Core Operator Survey Bridging the Digital Divide 5G Network Slicing Operator Survey Open, Automated & Programmable Transport 5G Transport: A 2021 Heavy Reading Survey The Journey to Cloud Native Coherent Optics at 400G, 800G, and Beyond
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
Digital Infrastructure

Karrier One scores funding amid march toward DeWi

News Wire Feed

TORONTO – Karrier One Inc., a DeWI 5G blockchain network, announced today the closing of its first round of financing and successful satellite connection to 10 terrestrial 4G nodes and future-proofed for 5G in rural Canada that enable iPhones to communicate entirely off the grid of incumbent telecom infrastructure.

"This is disruptive technology at its finest and sure to shake up the Canadian and Global telecom market. We will soon offer wireless connections to millions worldwide in under-served areas, including Indigenous Canadians," says Samer Bishay, Karrier One Co-Founder and CEO. "Just as Uber changed the taxi industry, we aim to do the same with our partners in the telecom industry."

Adds Mr. Bishay: "As every Canadian customer knows, the lack of real competition within Canada's telecom industry translates into unreasonably high rates, poor or throttled service, lethargic problem resolution as exemplified by Rogers national outage in July 2022, and, quite frankly, often abysmal customer service."

The Karrier One build-out will be in phases over the next three years. First, we start by deploying infrastructure immediately with key business partners and underserved areas across Canada, including Indigenous communities which own sovereign land rights, but without the ability to monetize the air rights on the spectrum above their lands.

As we continue to expand in Canada, we will roll out service in the U.S., Kenya and other countries, in particular underserved areas where the impact of what we are building is highest.

Here's how the Karrier One blockchain works:

  • Select users – also known as Mobile Independent Network Operators (MINOs) – become Gatekeepers by owning and operating professional radio equipment and nodes called Gateways they can order as a kit through the online portal.
  • Consumers and businesses pay a fraction of the standard connectivity rates they are otherwise used to, through a "freemium service" pricing model, which includes crypto-tokens. For example, the blockchain is ideal for mining companies in underserved areas compared to traditional telcos.
  • The resulting revenue gets divided fairly and transparently among contributing parties (the Network, the Gatekeepers, the Radio Spectrum Providers).
  • Karrier One allows operators to be full or partial tenants of its physical infrastructure, in a seamless and fully backward-compatible manner.
  • Using Blockchain Technology and its decentralized platform, outages will be a thing of the past. Karrier One allows operators to maintain 99.999% true uptime, unlike other traditional telecom infrastructure.

"Blockchain adoption is growing exponentially and provides a viable solution to build a truly decentralized global telecom," Mr. Bishay says. "For example, the Ethereum blockchain has generated US$3.9 billion in transaction fees in 2022."

Karrier One will offer individuals, communities and businesses the ability to connect seamlessly with one another where complete trust is built in, privacy and transparency ensured, and users are empowered owners of their identities.

On a basic level, users – or Gate Keepers – will be incentivized to create hot spots on their properties with technology equipment and antennas that send out small amounts of data using radio frequencies. The more a hot spot is used by others, the more utility tokens will be sent to the owner of the hot spot.

Users not only receive tokens that reduce wireless bills, but they are notionally network owners.

"Our goal is to decentralize wireless infrastructure and democratize mobile network access by creating a new type of telecommunications layer," Bishay says. "We're seeing the need for these networks globally and we want Canada to be at the forefront and the hub for this technology.

"As blockchain expands throughout the telecom world, wireless customers, particularly those in Canada, should experience better services at lower prices as blockchain technology breaks down monopoly barriers and unjustified higher premiums currently made possible in Canada by a lack of competition."

Karrier One is partnering with competitive local exchange carriers with infrastructure across North America, multiple satellite operators with frequencies issued by Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada as well as the FCC, and carrier grade hardware vendors.

Read the press release here.

Karrier One

EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
sponsor supplied content
Video: Broadband Access Services for your Network
Dynamic inventory lays the foundation for 5G
Unlocking Potential: A Unified Approach to Inventory
Inventory of the Future: Flexible, Scalable, and Highly Dynamic
Residential Broadband for Communications Serivce Providers
A future-ready broadband network solution: buzzwords or reality?
Taking a software-driven approach to sustainability
Residential Broadband Network Design Checklist
Educational Resources Archive
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
APAC Digital Symposium
April 25-27, 2023, Virtual Event
The Programmable Telco Digital Symposium
May 10, 2023, Virtual Event
Big 5G Event
May 15-17, 2023, Austin, TX
Software unhEATS the World Digital Symposium
May 23, 2023, Digital Symposium
5G Orchestration & Service Assurance Digital Symposium
June 6-8, 2023, Digital Symposium
Cable Next-Gen Europe Digital Symposium
June 21, 2023, Digital Symposium
OpenRAN North America
December 6-7, 2023, New York City
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
April 6, 2023 RAN Evolution Digital Symposium - Day 2
April 11, 2023 5G, from connectivity pipe to Network-as-a-platform: A transformative approach to designing, deploying and operating Modern 5G multi-cloud networks from core-to-edge
April 12, 2023 Harnessing the Power of Location Data
April 13, 2023 Ready, set, automate: Delivering 5G services in the hyper-convergence era
April 18, 2023 B2B 5G: Lessons learned from Huawei’s path to monetization
April 19, 2023 Finding the right path to Automation
April 20, 2023 SCTE® LiveLearning for Professionals Webinar™ Series: Getting A Fix on Fixed Wireless
April 20, 2023 13 Million DDoS Attacks – What You Need to Know
April 24, 2023 APAC Digital Symposium - Day One
April 26, 2023 The Future of Quality of Experience (QoE) in Multi-Gig Residential WiFi Networks
April 26, 2023 Developing achievable SLAs for 5G Private Networks
April 26, 2023 APAC Digital Symposium - Day Two
May 3, 2023 Delivering the Promise of Private 5G with VMware’s Enterprise-First Approach
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
Establishing New Foundations For 5G Business Success By Kerry Doyle
Embrace F5.5G and stride to Green 10Gbps By Kerry Doyle
How Carriers can Boost B2B Services Growth By Kerry Doyle
How HKBN Transforms from a Telco Operator to an ICT Powerhouse By Kevin Casey
Intelligent IP Networks Open Vast Value-add Possibilities for Carriers By Kerry Doyle
All Partner Perspectives
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE