Infinera's ICE6 selected for undersea cable upgrade between the US and Brazil

SAN JOSE, Calif. – Infinera (NASDAQ: INFN) announced today that Angola Cables selected Infinera's ICE6 technology to upgrade its subsea network connecting Miami and São Paulo, adding more capacity to support its enterprise, Tier 1 operator, and global content provider customers. The upgrade to Infinera's 800G coherent solution enables Angola Cables to prepare its network to meet continuously growing bandwidth demands by delivering secure, high-capacity services.

Angola Cables operates a robust subsea cable infrastructure and highly interconnected IP network through its SACS, Monet, and WACS submarine cable systems, directly connecting the Americas, Africa, and Europe; it also has established partnerships to expand connectivity to Asia. The success of the U.S.-to-Brazil subsea network upgrade, which spans 6,500 km, paves the way for Angola Cables to upgrade its Monet cable system and modernize its entire global network. Infinera's ICE6 solution enables Angola Cables to maximize the value of its subsea cables by leveraging unique features, including highly granular baud rate configuration, industry-leading long-codeword probabilistic constellation shaping (LC-PCS), and Nyquist subcarriers.

Infinera worked closely with its local partner Arsitec to offer a best-in-class solution to fit Angola Cables' needs.

