II-VI to supply Infineon with silicon carbide substrates for power electronics

SAXONBURG, Pa – II‐VI Incorporated (Nasdaq: IIVI), a leader in wide-bandgap compound semiconductors, today announced that it closed a multi-year contract to supply Infineon Technologies AG (FSE: IFX / OTCQX: IFNNY) with 150 mm silicon carbide (SiC) substrates for power electronics.

The skyrocketing growth of the electric vehicle (EV) market is driving demand for SiC-based power electronics in EV drivetrains, onboard battery charging units, and charging infrastructure. SiC enables power electronics to be smaller and more efficient, with a lower total system-level cost of ownership than state-of-the-art silicon-based devices. With this contract, Infineon is taking the strategic step to secure its supply of 150 mm SiC substrates. II-VI and Infineon will also collaborate in the transition to 200 mm SiC substrates.

II-VI announced in March 2022 that it is accelerating its investment in 150 mm and 200 mm SiC substrate manufacturing with a large-scale factory expansion at its nearly 300,000 square foot factory in Easton, Pennsylvania. With this expansion, II-VI will reach the equivalent of 1 million 150 mm substrates annually by 2027, with the proportion of 200 mm substrates growing over time.

Read the full press release here.

II-VI