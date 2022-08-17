Sign In Register
5G
6G
Broadband
The Core
The Edge
Open RAN
Private Networks
The Cloud
Security
AI/Automation
Cable Tech
DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services 10G The Bauminator
IoT
OSS/BSS/CX
SD-WAN
Optical/IP
FTTX DCI Routing Any Haul/X-Haul
Test & Measurement
Services
4G/3G/WiFi
Satellite
Video/Media
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
MWC Resource Center Big 5G Event
Events
Optical Networking Digital SymposiumLeading Lights 2022Transforming the Cable HFC Network Breakfast Event at SCTE Cable-Tec ExpoEdge Computing Digital SymposiumConverging the HFC & 5G Networks
Events Archives
Digital Event Archives Cable Next-Gen Europe 5G Orchestration & Service Assurance Digital Symposium Big 5G Event
Microsites
5G Testing Resource Center
White Papers
Leaders In:
Leaders In Pluggable Optics Leaders In – Cloud Leaders In 5G Orchestration
Market Leader Programs
5G Transport: A 2021 Heavy Reading Survey The Journey to Cloud Native Coherent Optics at 400G, 800G, and Beyond 2021 Heavy Reading Open RAN Operator Survey
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
Digital Infrastructure

II-VI closes $100M contract to supply Tianyu with silicon carbide substrates

News Wire Feed Light Reading 8/17/2022
Comment (0)

SAXONBURG, Pa – II‐VI Incorporated (Nasdaq: IIVI), a leader in wide-bandgap compound semiconductors, today announced that it closed an over $100 million contract to supply Dongguan Tianyu Semiconductor Technology Co., Ltd., with 150 mm silicon carbide substrates to be delivered beginning this quarter and through the end of calendar year 2023.

The electrification of the transportation infrastructure and industrial equipment is accelerating a market transition to power electronics based on silicon carbide (SiC), a third-generation or wide-bandgap semiconductor. SiC enables power electronics to be smaller and more efficient, with a lower total system-level cost of ownership than state-of-the-art silicon-based devices. Tianyu, one of China's first and largest SiC epitaxial wafer manufacturers, has signed a long-term supply contract with II-VI, with upfront payments, to secure 150 mm SiC substrate capacity that will meet its demand through calendar year 2023.

To meet the market demand in Asia, II-VI established in 2021 a backend processing line for SiC substrates, in over 50,000 sq. ft. of new cleanroom space, at II-VI's Asia Regional Headquarters in Fuzhou, China. Tianyu will benefit from II-VI's 150 mm SiC global production capacity in both the U.S. and in China.

Tianyu and II-VI will provide the high-quality and reliable supply chain and future 200 mm capability that will be critical to support the rapidly growing demand for SiC power electronics in the megamarkets of electric vehicles (EVs), renewable energy, smart grids, microgrids, and power supplies for data networks. Tianyu is well positioned to serve the power electronics market for EVs in China, today the largest in the world by far.

Given their broad range of applications, power electronics based on SiC have a highly beneficial impact on the environment through enabling significant reductions in carbon dioxide emissions and energy consumption.

Read the full press release here.

II-VI Incorporated

COMMENTS
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
Add Comment
Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
sponsor supplied content
Türk Telekom delivers digital services with a responsive container foundation
5 ways to innovate for 5G and edge: Transform your network with a certified partner system
Building an edge computing strategy
How Red Hat and Verizon are building the hybrid edge together
Evolving CDNs to keep pace with capacity, quality, and efficiency demands
Preparing for the future of cable
Cable next-gen broadband technology: Network virtualization
How cable operators are modernizing for edge computing
Educational Resources Archive
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
Optical Networking Digital Symposium
September 13-15, 2022, Digital Symposium
Leading Lights 2022
September 13, 2022,
Edge Computing Digital Symposium
September 20-22, 2022, Digital Symposium
Transforming the Cable HFC Network Breakfast Event at SCTE Cable-Tec Expo
September 20, 2022, Breakfast Event
Converging the HFC & 5G Networks
September 21, 2022, Breakfast Event
The Programmable Telco Digital Symposium
October 4-6, 2022, Two Day Digital Symposium
Open RAN Digital Symposium
October 18-20, 2022, Digital Symposium
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
August 18, 2022 SCTE® LiveLearning for Professionals Webinar™ Series: Closing the Rural Digital Divide
August 23, 2022 A year of surveys – what did we learn?
August 25, 2022 Techno-Economic Analysis for Automating your Data Center with Apstra
August 30, 2022 Enable sustainable business growth with Cloud Metro
August 31, 2022 Taking your subscribers to gigabit and beyond
September 6, 2022 4.9G and 5G Private Wireless Networks Accelerating Digital Transformation Across Industries
September 7, 2022 400G Transmission: Where and How to deploy it?
September 7, 2022 IoT opportunities demand better partner enablement in BSS
September 8, 2022 Unified orchestration and assurance power intent-driven networking in the 5G-era
September 8, 2022 Setting up for success with BEAD funding
September 9, 2022 Light Up Your Smart Life: Practices and Prospects for Android TV
September 13, 2022 Delivering Coherent Pluggable Optics from Edge to Metro and Beyond
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
5G-Advanced Accelerates Towards a Digital, Intelligent Future By C114
Cooperation Drives the Broadband Vision By Kerry Doyle
Huawei FIBRA Boost to LATAM Digital Economies By Ken Wieland, Light Reading contributing editor
Early Adopters of 5G SA Save 36% in TCO and Gain Competitive Advantages By Mavenir
A Forum in Philly Explores the Cable Industry’s Future By Chris Bastian, CableLabs
All Partner Perspectives
GUEST PERSPECTIVES - curated contributions
AT&T fiber: On track to cover more than 30M locations by the end of 2025 By Chris Sambar, EVP, AT&T Network
Stepping back for a fresh look at the 5G Edge By Jon Baldry, Marketing Director, Metro Business Unit, Infinera
All Guest Perspectives
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE