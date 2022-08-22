Sign In Register
5G
6G
Broadband
The Core
The Edge
Open RAN
Private Networks
The Cloud
Security
AI/Automation
Cable Tech
DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services 10G The Bauminator
IoT
OSS/BSS/CX
SD-WAN
Optical/IP
FTTX DCI Routing Any Haul/X-Haul
Test & Measurement
Services
4G/3G/WiFi
Satellite
Video/Media
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
MWC Resource Center Big 5G Event
Events
Optical Networking Digital SymposiumLeading Lights 2022Transforming the Cable HFC Network Breakfast Event at SCTE Cable-Tec ExpoEdge Computing Digital SymposiumConverging the HFC & 5G Networks
Events Archives
Digital Event Archives Cable Next-Gen Europe 5G Orchestration & Service Assurance Digital Symposium Big 5G Event
Microsites
5G Testing Resource Center
White Papers
Leaders In:
Leaders In Pluggable Optics Leaders In – Cloud Leaders In 5G Orchestration
Market Leader Programs
5G Transport: A 2021 Heavy Reading Survey The Journey to Cloud Native Coherent Optics at 400G, 800G, and Beyond 2021 Heavy Reading Open RAN Operator Survey
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
Digital Infrastructure

Highline, ATC and IHS circle Oi's remaining fixed assets

News Analysis Anne Morris, Contributing Editor, Light Reading 8/22/2022
Comment (0)

Remember Oi? The Brazilian telecoms provider that has been gradually offloading fixed and mobile assets after filing for bankruptcy protection in 2016? Believe it not, the operator's judicial reorganization process is not yet over.

Much has already been achieved, most notably the sale of Oi's mobile assets to Telecom Italia's Brazilian subsidiary TIM SA, Telefônica Brasil (Vivo) and Claro Americas, the Brazilian operation owned by América Móvil.

As Light Reading has previously reported, in addition to the mobile assets, Oi held separate auctions for four other UPIs including data centers, mobile towers, TV assets (Oi TvCo) and a majority stake in fiber unit InfraCo.

Brazil's Oi nears the final phase of its recovery with plans to sell 8,000 fixed infrastructure sites. (Source: Unsplash)
Brazil's Oi nears the final phase of its recovery with plans to sell 8,000 fixed infrastructure sites.
(Source: Unsplash)

Brazil-based private equity firm Piemonte Holding has acquired the data center UPI, Highline do Brasil snapped up the mobile towers, and a consortium comprising funds owned by BTG Pactual and Globenet Cabos Submarinos will eventually own around 65.3% of InfraCo, now known as V.tal. It also looks like Sky is on course to buy Oi's TV assets.

8,000 fixed sites to go

In the latest twist, Highline initiated yet another asset sell-off involving 8,000 fixed network infrastructure sites, or the towers and poles used to support Oi's fixed network infrastructure.

At the beginning of August, Oi announced that a Highline unit called NK 108 had made a binding offer for the 8,000 sites, including all assets, agreements, rights, obligations, licenses and other necessary equipment. NK 108 aims to acquire all of the shares in a special purpose vehicle (SPE) called SPE Torres 2 for up to 1.67 billion Brazilian reais (US$322 million), of which BRL1.08 billion ($208 million) would be paid at closing and the rest by 2026.

Oi has now been given court authorization to sell SPE Torres 2 via a bidding process that is due to start on Monday, August 22, based on Highline's bid.

Want to know more? Sign up to get our dedicated newsletters direct to your inbox.

Other companies are now reportedly getting in on the act. According to a report by Brazilian news site Tele Sintese, tower companies American Tower Corp (ATC) and IHS Holding may also submit bids for the sites. It will ultimately be up to the courts as well as regulators Anatel and CADE to decide on the winning bid.

With the sale of the fixed towers and TV assets now underway, it does seem that Oi is entering the final phase of its reorganization process.

As noted by Oi Chief Strategy Officer Rogelio Pacala during the operator's earnings call in June, "we are almost at the end of a very long journey on our recovery program."

Related posts:

— Anne Morris, contributing editor, special to Light Reading

COMMENTS
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
Add Comment
Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
sponsor supplied content
Blog: Latest in Optical from Ciena – the breadth of innovation
Video: MCP Applications: Prevent optical network capacity exhaustion
Introducing the Dell Open Telecom Ecosystem Lab (OTEL) (eGuide)
Is Private Wireless LTE/5G Better than Wi-Fi? (blog)
Unlocking remarkable autonomous vehicle opportunities with 5G (Infographic)
Automate and orchestrate hundreds of thousands of bare-metal devices with Bare Metal Orchestrator (brief)
The Future is Open - An Introduction to Open RAN (eBook)
Türk Telekom delivers digital services with a responsive container foundation
Educational Resources Archive
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
Optical Networking Digital Symposium
September 13-15, 2022, Digital Symposium
Leading Lights 2022
September 13, 2022,
Edge Computing Digital Symposium
September 20-22, 2022, Digital Symposium
Transforming the Cable HFC Network Breakfast Event at SCTE Cable-Tec Expo
September 20, 2022, Breakfast Event
Converging the HFC & 5G Networks
September 21, 2022, Breakfast Event
The Programmable Telco Digital Symposium
October 4-6, 2022, Two Day Digital Symposium
Open RAN Digital Symposium
October 18-20, 2022, Digital Symposium
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
August 23, 2022 A year of surveys – what did we learn?
August 25, 2022 Techno-Economic Analysis for Automating your Data Center with Apstra
August 30, 2022 Enable sustainable business growth with Cloud Metro
August 31, 2022 Taking your subscribers to gigabit and beyond
September 6, 2022 4.9G and 5G Private Wireless Networks Accelerating Digital Transformation Across Industries
September 7, 2022 400G Transmission: Where and How to deploy it?
September 7, 2022 IoT opportunities demand better partner enablement in BSS
September 8, 2022 Unified orchestration and assurance power intent-driven networking in the 5G-era
September 8, 2022 Setting up for success with BEAD funding
September 9, 2022 Light Up Your Smart Life: Practices and Prospects for Android TV
September 13, 2022 Delivering Coherent Pluggable Optics from Edge to Metro and Beyond
September 15, 2022 SCTE® LiveLearning for Professionals Webinar™ Series: Edge Computing: The Next Frontier
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
Why a RAN automation platform sets the best foundation for sustainability applications By Peo Lehto, Head of Solution Area OSS, BCSS, Ericsson
5G-Advanced Accelerates Towards a Digital, Intelligent Future By C114
Cooperation Drives the Broadband Vision By Kerry Doyle
Huawei FIBRA Boost to LATAM Digital Economies By Ken Wieland, Light Reading contributing editor
Early Adopters of 5G SA Save 36% in TCO and Gain Competitive Advantages By Mavenir
All Partner Perspectives
GUEST PERSPECTIVES - curated contributions
AT&T fiber: On track to cover more than 30M locations by the end of 2025 By Chris Sambar, EVP, AT&T Network
Stepping back for a fresh look at the 5G Edge By Jon Baldry, Marketing Director, Metro Business Unit, Infinera
All Guest Perspectives
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE