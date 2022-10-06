Sign In Register
5G
6G
The Core
The Edge
Open RAN
Private Networks
The Cloud
Security
AI/Automation
Cable Tech
DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services 10G The Bauminator
IoT
OSS/BSS/CX
SD-WAN
Optical/IP
FTTX DCI Routing Any Haul/X-Haul
Test & Measurement
Services
4G/3G/WiFi
Satellite
Video/Media
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
MWC Resource Center Big 5G Event
Events
Cable Next-Gen Europe
Events Archives
Digital Event Archives 5G Orchestration & Service Assurance Digital Symposium Big 5G Event APAC Digital Symposium - Next-Gen Broadband
Microsites
5G Testing Resource Center
White Papers
Leaders In:
Leaders In Pluggable Optics Leaders In – Cloud Leaders In 5G Orchestration
Market Leader Programs
5G Transport: A 2021 Heavy Reading Survey The Journey to Cloud Native Coherent Optics at 400G, 800G, and Beyond 2021 Heavy Reading Open RAN Operator Survey
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
Digital Infrastructure

Globe mulls $1.5B tower sale in Philippines – report

News Analysis Anne Morris, Contributing Editor, Light Reading 6/10/2022
Comment (0)

Globe Telecom looks set to become the latest in a long line of Asian telcos to sell off its mobile towers in a bid to monetize valuable assets and get a welcome injection of cash.

The Manila-listed telco has previously indicated it is interested in a sale. Bloomberg now reports that Globe is considering selling half of its tower portfolio in a deal that could be worth up to $1.5 billion. Citing unidentified sources, the news agency said around 6,000 towers could be up for grabs.

Globe Telecom, whose biggest shareholders include Singtel and Ayala, is said to be working with an adviser to gauge interest from potential bidders ahead of starting a formal sale.

Globe Telecom is encouraged by the success of rival PLDT in selling off its tower assets. (Source: Pixabay)
Globe Telecom is encouraged by the success of rival PLDT in selling off its tower assets.
(Source: Pixabay)

In May, the telco said it had a total of 12,194 cell towers as of the end of March after adding 252 cell sites in the first quarter of the year.

It said it built 234 sites, upgraded 2,344 mobile sites to 4G, and installed 380 5G sites. Globe is also on track to build a total of 1,700 new cell sites by the end of 2022.

Rising trend

Light Reading has long been reporting on Asia's mania for mobile tower sales, with both telcos and investors keen to strike deals.

For example, Globe rival PLDT agreed in April to sell 5,907 towers and related passive telecom infrastructure for 77 billion Philippine pesos (US$1.45 billion) to subsidiaries of EdgePoint and of edotco.

Want to know more? Sign up to get our dedicated newsletters direct to your inbox.

The group completed the sale of the first tranche of 3,012 towers at the beginning of June, raising about PH39.2 billion ($739 million). The entire deal is expected to be completed by the end of 2022.

Globe chief financial officer Rizza Maniego-Eala told local media that the PLDT transaction has made the environment more friendly with respect to a sale.

She also said the telco continues to focus on partnering with towercos to expand coverage, with 91 towerco sites added since the start of the year.

Related posts:

— Anne Morris, contributing editor, special to Light Reading

COMMENTS
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
Add Comment
Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
sponsor supplied content
451 Report: The State of Proactive Customer Engagement in the Telecommunications Industry
TBR: 5G Economy Requires a Modernized Approach to Monetization
Full steam ahead for Industry 4.0: Exploring BSS for smart factories
Telco BSS: Elevate the 5G B2B customer experience
Is BSS ready to monetize enterprise 5G?
Game plan: BSS for 5G enterprise customer experience
Driving 5G Monetization with End-to-End Network Slicing
Amdocs Open RAN Solution Profile
Educational Resources Archive
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
Cable Next-Gen Europe
June 21, 2022, One Day Live Event
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
June 15, 2022 Pathways to Net Zero Emissions for the Mobile Telecom Industry
June 16, 2022 SCTE® LiveLearning for Professionals Webinar™ Series: Pumping the Power of PON & Fiber
June 21, 2022 CNG Europe 2022 - Getting to 10G with Fiber and PON
June 22, 2022 Open, Multi-Service Aggregation at the Edge
June 23, 2022 Voice services just got a whole lot simpler
June 23, 2022 Is Your Broadband Service Ready to Take on Consumer Giants?
June 28, 2022 The Open, Automated & Programmable Transport Network
June 28, 2022 Telco Data Governance Strategies: Four Keys to Success
June 29, 2022 A deep dive in Sunrise’s 5G adventure: technology, business and collaboration
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
Manufacturers need a converged private network - not a 5G tech island By Dan Kurschner, Senior Product Marketing Manager, for CISCO
Four Technology Challenges Telcos Must Tackle By Tim Stallard, Senior Director, Cybersource Customer Success
China Southern Power, CAICT, Huawei Release White Paper on 5G VPP Security By Huawei
MTN Group Deploys Premium Wi-Fi, Utilizing Autonomous Driving Networks to Improve User Experience By Huawei
Huawei Proposes a New Data Storage Concept: Building a Data-Centric, Trustworthy Storage Foundation for Diverse Applications By Huawei
All Partner Perspectives
GUEST PERSPECTIVES - curated contributions
MEF's Universal SD-WAN Edge: Now is the time By Faisal Khan, Telco Cloud blogger, service provider employee and Light Reading contributor
Now is the time for big ideas By Diane Christman, President and CEO, The Cable Center
All Guest Perspectives
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE