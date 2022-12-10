Everest finishes purchase of PeakNet

Everest Infrastructure Partners said it completed the purchase of PeakNet's towers across locations in Florida, Indiana, North Carolina and South Carolina. #pressrelease

Everest Infrastructure Partners, through EIP Holdings II LLC, has completed the acquisition of a portfolio of wireless communications tower assets from PT Holding Company LLC, PeakNet LLC, and PeakNet Services LLC (collectively, "PeakNet").

The tower assets represent premium locations in Florida, Indiana, North Carolina, and South Carolina. "This portfolio is characterized by very high-quality assets in high-growth suburban markets," said Mike Mackey, President of Everest Infrastructure. "98% of the tenant rents are derived from wireless broadband services and 98% of the rents come from investment-grade tenants. These are premium locations in markets with very strong growth metrics."

"The acquisition of tower assets from PeakNet is the largest acquisition that Everest Infrastructure Partners has completed since our inception," said Matt Newton, CEO of Everest. "We are incredibly proud of the respective teams involved on this transaction as we completed an efficient acquisition in a very short timeframe. The team at PeakNet were exceptional and everyone worked to get this completed in a highly compressed window of opportunity."

Media Capital Advisors, Inc. served as exclusive financial advisor to PeakNet.

