Digital Infrastructure

Eurobites: Sparkle upgrades with shiny new tech from Nokia, Infinera

News Analysis

Also in today's EMEA regional roundup: Europe sets up ChatGPT task force; Nokia upgrades Valoo's network; Orange hires new finance chief.

  • Sparkle, the international arm of Telecom Italia, is introducing "state-of-the-art" technologies from Infinera and Nokia to increase the overall capacity of its terrestrial and subsea networks, bringing speeds of up to 800 Gbit/s. As part of the upgrade, Sparkle is deploying C band + L band (C+L) photonic nodes on the terrestrial links in Europe, Middle East and South America, increasing its transmission capacity to up to 38.4 Tbit/s per fiber pair. The new technology will initially be deployed between 23 major points of presence (PoPs) in Europe over 12,465km, with the first link connecting Milan with Frankfurt.

    (Source: Arcansel/Alamy Stock Photo)
  • The European Data Protection Board has set up a task force to grapple with the myriad issues raised by ChatGPT, the AI application that is proving a godsend for people who can't string a sentence together on their own. As Reuters reports, the move follows a decision by Italian authorities earlier this month to temporarily withdraw permission for ChatGPT to process its citizens' personal data.

  • Nokia is to deploy a 10G broadband network for Finnish operator Valoo. The deal includes fiber access nodes for the central office and the Altiplano broadband access controller, which boasts software-defined access networking (SDAN) capabilities. The new network will connect 200,000 homes in and around 30 cities by the end of 2026. Valoo is 100% owned by DIF Capital Partners, an infrastructure equity fund.

  • Orange has hired an exec from train manufacturer Alstom to be its new chief financial officer. Laurent Martinez, who handily has a degree in electrical and telecommunications engineering as well as one in finance and accounting, will take the reins on September 1.

  • The northern English city of Manchester has a new transatlantic link to New York, courtesy of US-based Zayo. The route, says Zayo, provides a direct subsea cable link to North America that avoids backhauling to global Internet hubs in London and Paris, thus reducing latency.

  • Cassava Technologies has pledged to invest a total of 4.5 billion South African Rand (US$248 million) into the South African economy via its three business units – Liquid Intelligent Technologies, Africa Data Centres and Distributed Power Africa. Specific projects include the expansion of the Liquid Intelligent Technologies fiber network, the extension of Africa Data Centres' capacity and footprint, and the rollout of clean, renewable energy by Distributed Power Africa.

  • TomTom, the Dutch company that used to rule the consumer satnav roost before Big Tech muscled its way in, has made a perhaps surprising return to profit in the first quarter. As Reuters reports, TomTom recorded an operating profit of €2.6 million ($2.88 million), sticking it to the smart-alec analysts who had forecast a loss of €12 million ($13.2 million).

  • Wessex Internet has landed a contract to provide gigabit-capable broadband to around 10,500 premises in and around the New Forest, a largely rural region of southern England. The contract forms part of the UK government-backed Project Gigabit program, which is seeking to bring high-speed connectivity to hard-to-reach areas.

    — Paul Rainford, Assistant Editor, Europe, Light Reading

