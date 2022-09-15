Sign In Register
Digital Infrastructure

Eurobites: Ireland's Enet in €50M fiber foray

News Analysis Paul Rainford, Assistant Editor, Europe 9/15/2022
Comment (0)

Also in today's EMEA regional roundup: Wi-Fi 6E trial in Portugal; Arm serves up new chip design; Liquid rents space on Eutelsat Konnect satellite.

  • Enet, which describes itself as Ireland's largest open access network provider, has announced a new €50 million (US$50 million) investment in fiber networks in several locations across the republic. The plan is to connect up major commercial, retail and industrial zones to increase the availability of high-capacity data transport for data center connectivity, mobile data traffic and mission-critical business traffic. Included in the plan are 45km of new fiber networks along the north and west of Dublin city.

    (Source: the lightwriter/Alamy Stock Photo)
    (Source: the lightwriter/Alamy Stock Photo)

  • The Wireless Broadband Alliance (WBA) has completed a proof-of-concept trial of Wi-Fi 6E at the Polytechnic Institute of Viseu (IPV) in Portugal. The trial, says the WBA, showcased the Extreme Networks AP4000 Wi-Fi 6E access point's ability to enable immersive, interactive learning experiences, including 8K video. It was also the first ime Wi-Fi 6E was tested on a network connected to WBA OpenRoaming, a framework intended to enable smooth handover between cellular and Wi-Fi networks.

  • In the same neck of the technology woods, US-based Linksys is making a play for the UK market, offering a range of Wi-Fi 6 products to UK Internet service providers for the first time. Linksys claims its Wi-Fi 6 routers allow customers to enjoy speeds throughout their entire home that are four times faster than those served up by Wi-Fi 5.

  • Arm, the UK chip design company that is now owned by SoftBank, has launched the latest version of its Neoverse platform, which is aimed at the cloud, hyperscale and high-performance computing markets. Called Neoverse 2 and codenamed "Demeter," Arm says the new platform is a response to customers wanting to boost cloud workload performance without having to add more power or floorspace.

  • Nokia's latest 5G private network foray sees it teaming up with MEXT, the Turkish Employers’ Association of Metal Industries Technology Center, to provide connectivity for a number of manufacturing use cases. Despite 5G not being currently commercially available in Turkey, the hope is that the project will contribute to the digitalization of the country's industrial sector.

  • Africa's Liquid Intelligent Technologies is to rent space on the Eutelsat Konnect satellite to provide broadband connectivity for small businesses across Uganda, South Sudan and the Democratic Republic of Congo. Liquid already uses Ku-band capacity on Eutelsat's 7B satellite for VSAT services in sub-Saharan Africa.

  • Raxio has broken ground on the construction of what it says is the first Tier III carrier neutral colocation data center in the DRC, located in Kinshasa. Scheduled to be up and running by the end of 2023, Raxio DRC will be able to provide 1.5MW of IT capacity and accommodate around 400 racks.

    — Paul Rainford, Assistant Editor, Europe, Light Reading

