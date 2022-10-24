Sign In Register
2G/3G/4G
5G
6G
AI/Automation
Broadband
Fixed Wireless Access FTTX Wi-Fi
Cable Tech
10G DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services The Bauminator
Climate Change
Digital Divide
Digital Infrastructure
Any Haul/X-Haul DCI
IoT
Open RAN
Optical/IP
Routing/Switching
OSS/BSS/CX
Private Networks
Regulatory/Politics
Satellite
SD-WAN
Security
Semiconductors/Network platforms
Service Provider Cloud
Services
Test & Measurement
The Core
The Edge
Video/Media
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
MWC Resource Center Big 5G Event
Events
Asia Tech 2022 Digital Symposium5G Next Wave and Service EvolutionService Provider Security Strategies for the Hybrid Era Digital Symposium5G Transport & Networking StrategiesCable Next-Gen Business Services Digital Symposium
Events Archives
Digital Event Archives Open RAN Digital Symposium The Programmable Telco Digital Symposium Converging the HFC & 5G Networks
Microsites
5G Testing Resource Center
White Papers
Leaders In:
Leaders In Edge Leaders In Pluggable Optics Leaders In Cloud Leaders In 5G Orchestration
Heavy Reading Analysts
Market Leader Programs
Open, Automated & Programmable Transport 5G Transport: A 2021 Heavy Reading Survey The Journey to Cloud Native Coherent Optics at 400G, 800G, and Beyond
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
Digital Infrastructure

Eurobites: Cellnex WIGs out to clear path for Three UK deal

News Analysis Paul Rainford, Assistant Editor, Europe 10/24/2022
Comment (0)

Also in today's EMEA regional roundup: Ofcom softens its stance on net neutrality, BT's Allera concurs; Comarch scores with GlobalConnect; Nokia gear passes GSMA security test.

  • Spain-based Cellnex is to sell approximately 1,100 of its UK mobile tower sites to Wireless Infrastructure Group (WIG) as part of measures agreed with the Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) in May to clear the way for Cellnex to acquire Three UK's passive infrastructure. The CMA had raised objections to the Cellnex-Three UK deal because Cellnex was already the largest independent supplier of mobile towers following its acquisition of Arqiva's telecom division in 2020. Cellnex expects to complete the WIG deal by the end of the year, and the Three UK deal by early/mid November. (See Eurobites: UK's competition watchdog gets its teeth into Cellnex-Three deal and Cellnex emerges as Euro mobile tower power player.)

    (Source: Cellnex)
    (Source: Cellnex)

  • Ofcom, the UK communications regulator, appears to be softening its stance on net neutrality, putting forward a number of proposals that it thinks will free up broadband providers to develop new services and protect their networks when data traffic rises to challenging levels. Among other suggestions, Ofcom believes that providers should be able to use traffic management measures to avoid network congestion and offer "premium quality" retail broadband or mobile packages with lower latency than standard offerings. The full consultation paper can be seen here.

  • All of which will be music to the ears of Marc Allera, CEO of BT's consumer business division. In a blog that references the Ofcom consultation, Allera makes the case for "new models" that will allow the likes of BT to gain more control of what's flowing over their networks and how to stop these networks being brought to their knees by, say, the simultaneous update for an online multiplayer game and the "dropping" of a new blockbuster series on a streaming channel. "Without change," claims Allera, "our investment will increasingly get sucked up into meeting the capacity needs of the largest players, leaving less for other priorities, such as expanding infrastructure to digitally enfranchise more people."

  • Nordic connectivity provider GlobalConnect has turned to Poland's Comarch for a complete overhaul of its business support systems (BSS). GlobalConnect says the integration of Comarch's software into its overall offer will help simplify the process of digitalization for its customers, providing a more intuitive user experience.

  • OneWeb, the satellite broadband operator co-owned by the UK government and India's Bharti Global, launched another 36 satellites over the weekend from its Satish Dhawan Space Centre (SDSC-SHAR) in Sriharikota, India. OneWeb's 14th launch brings its "constellation" to 462 satellites.

  • Coming back down to earth, Freshwave and Clear Channel UK have teamed up with Virgin Media O2 to bring 4G-connected bus shelters to the London borough of Tower Hamlets.

  • Nokia's single RAN basestation range as well as its 5G Cloud RAN offering have received the thumbs-up from the GSMA's Network Equipment Security Assurance Scheme (NESAS) audit.

    — Paul Rainford, Assistant Editor, Europe, Light Reading

    • COMMENTS
    Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
    Add Comment
    Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
    EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
    sponsor supplied content
    5G Voice in a nutshell. Learn it in 5 minutes!
    Transforming Singapore's future with 5G: Singtel - the first and most powerful 5G standalone network in Singapore
    The recipe for 5G slicing success: Far EasTone and Ericsson's world-first 5G end-to-end multiple network slicing trial
    Canada’s 5G future: How Rogers deployed Canada's first 5G standalone network
    3GPP Release 17: Completing the First Phase of 5G Evolution
    How will Sidelink Bring a New Level of 5G Versatility?
    Setting off the 5G Advanced Evolution
    Scaling 5G IoT with NR-Light
    Educational Resources Archive
    FEATURED VIDEO
    UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
    Asia Tech 2022 Digital Symposium
    November 10, 2022, Digital Symposium
    5G Next Wave and Service Evolution
    November 15-17, 2022, Two Day Digital Symposium
    Service Provider Security Strategies for the Hybrid Era Digital Symposium
    December 1, 2022, Digital Symposium
    5G Transport & Networking Strategies
    December 6, 2022, One Day Live Event
    Cable Next-Gen Business Services Digital Symposium
    December 6, 2022, Digital Symposium
    All Upcoming Live Events
    UPCOMING WEBINARS
    October 25, 2022 Coherent Optics: 100G, 400G and Beyond
    October 26, 2022 Why should CSPs rethink the role of billing?
    October 26, 2022 Service Provider AI Survey 2022 Results: Accelerating AI Deployment in Data Centers and Mobile Networks
    October 27, 2022 5G Real-time Analytics: The Last Mile of Automation
    November 2, 2022 Why Telcos Need a Cloud Strategy: 4 must have considerations
    November 2, 2022 Simplifying Operations with Multi-layer Network Control
    November 3, 2022 Evolve your network with Cisco Silicon One
    November 3, 2022 Using Data to Streamline Service Provider Operations
    November 8, 2022 PON’s Capabilities Beyond Residential – focus on Enterprises
    November 8, 2022 Beat the Competition With a Subscriber Acquisition Strategy
    November 9, 2022 Shining the Light on Next-gen Cable Network Evolution
    November 10, 2022 Asia Tech 2022 Digital Symposium
    November 15, 2022 5G Next Wave and Service Evolution Digital Symposium, Day 1
    November 16, 2022 Bridging the Digital Divide
    November 17, 2022 SCTE® LiveLearning for Professionals Webinar™ Series: Lowering Latency Levels
    November 17, 2022 5G Next Wave and Service Evolution Digital Symposium, Day 2
    Webinar Archive
    PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
    Huawei Won the "Outstanding FTTH Solution" Award at BBWF 2022 with Leading 50G PON Innovation By Huawei
    Beyond 10Gb/s, the next step will be 50G-PON By Huawei
    All-in-One Nomadic 5G New telecommunication solutions for rapid response in disaster zones and beyond By ZTE
    800G Pluggable MSA Announces a Demo of 800G-LR4 Transceiver Prototype By Huawei
    Moore's Law Is Dead. Where Is Energy Saving Heading in the Electronic Information Industry? By C114
    All Partner Perspectives
    GUEST PERSPECTIVES - curated contributions
    Hard times for hardware SIMs By Hamish White, Founder and CEO, Mobilise
    Making the most of Wi-Fi 6E By Kurt Schaubach, CTO, Federated Wireless
    All Guest Perspectives
    HOME
    Sign In
    SEARCH
    CLOSE
    MORE
    CLOSE