DriveNets co-founder on the white box way to lower TCO

With a fresh cash flow of $262 million, DriveNets plans to expand sales to service provider customers and grow its employee base by 30% to 450 employees.

Hillel Kobrinsky, chief strategy officer and co-founder of DriveNets, joined the podcast with an update on how the networking company plans to invest its new Series C round of funding, and how the company's focus on virtualization software is impacting innovation and sales cycles with its service provider customers.

In addition, Kobrinsky explained how virtualizing network infrastructure pairs well with the new work-from-home culture and reduces total cost of ownership (TCO) and operational costs for customers.

You can download an unedited transcript of the podcast here. If you want to skip around and listen, here are a few highlights in this interview:

Update on DriveNets' latest funding round of $262 million (00:32)

The company's plans to expand with support from the funding (02:17)

Changes to software innovation cycles in coordination with white box deployment (03:43)

Speed of sale cycles among service providers utilizing white boxes and increasing virtualization in their networks (06:02)

TCO and operational costs of moving to virtualized network infrastructure (08:09)

Potential challenges of updates within a brownfield environment (10:20)

Shift to more automated networks (14:17)

Projection for expansion at DriveNets over the next 18 months (17:46)

— Kelsey Kusterer Ziser, Senior Editor, Light Reading