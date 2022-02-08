Sign In Register
Digital Infrastructure

Dell'Oro: Total SASE Market to nearly triple by 2026

8/2/2022
Comment (0)

REDWOOD CITY, Calif. – According to a recently published report from Dell'Oro Group, the trusted source for market information about the telecommunications, networks, and data center industries, the total SASE market will exceed $13 B by 2026, representing a very healthy CAGR. The report further divides the total SASE market into its two technology components, Security Service Edge (SSE) and SD-WAN with SSE expected to double the SD-WAN revenue for SASE. The report further breaks down the SSE market into FWaaS, SWG, CASB, and ZTNA.

Additional highlights from SASE and SD-WAN 5-Year Forecast Report:

  • Within SSE, Secure Web Gateway (SWG) and Cloud Access Security Broker (CASB) are expected to remain the most significant revenue components over the five-year forecast horizon, but Zero Trust Network Access (ZTNA) and Firewall-as-a-Service (FaaS) are estimated to flourish at a faster rate.
  • Unified SASE is expected to exceed disaggregated SASE by almost 6X.
  • Enterprise access router revenue is expected to decline at over 5 percent CAGR over the forecast horizon.

About the Report

Dell'Oro Group SASE and SD-WAN 5-year forecast report offers a complete industry overview with tables covering SASE by technology (SSE versus SD-WAN) and by implementation (unified versus disaggregated) as far back as 2019. SSE has further segmented across SWG, CASB, ZTNA, and FWaaS technologies. In addition, the report provides historical data as far back as 1995, covering revenue, port/unit shipment, and average selling prices for access routers. To purchase this report, please contact us at [email protected]

Read the full press release here.

Dell'Oro

