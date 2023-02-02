Dell'Oro: Smart NIC market to approach $2 billion by 2027
REDWOOD CITY, Calif. – According to a recently published report from Dell'Oro Group, the trusted source for market information about the telecommunications, security, networks, and data center industries, we predict the Smart NIC market to reach $2 Billion in 2027. Server network connectivity will transition to higher speeds, with 200 Gbps and higher-speed ports accounting for 44 percent of the revenue in five years.
Additional highlights from the Ethernet Adapter and Smart NIC 5-Year January 2023 forecast report include:
- Total Ethernet Controller and Adapter market revenue is forecast to grow 13 percent by 2027.
- 100 Gbps expected to surpass 25 Gbps in port shipments as the mainstream server port speed by 2027.
- Smart NIC opportunities for the hyperscale and non-hyperscale markets could reach parity by 2027.
