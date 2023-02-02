Sign In Register
Digital Infrastructure

Dell'Oro: Smart NIC market to approach $2 billion by 2027

News Wire Feed

REDWOOD CITY, Calif. – According to a recently published report from Dell'Oro Group, the trusted source for market information about the telecommunications, security, networks, and data center industries, we predict the Smart NIC market to reach $2 Billion in 2027. Server network connectivity will transition to higher speeds, with 200 Gbps and higher-speed ports accounting for 44 percent of the revenue in five years.

Additional highlights from the Ethernet Adapter and Smart NIC 5-Year January 2023 forecast report include:

  • Total Ethernet Controller and Adapter market revenue is forecast to grow 13 percent by 2027.
  • 100 Gbps expected to surpass 25 Gbps in port shipments as the mainstream server port speed by 2027.
  • Smart NIC opportunities for the hyperscale and non-hyperscale markets could reach parity by 2027.

Read the full press release here.

Dell'Oro

