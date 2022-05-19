Dell'Oro says RAN misses estimates in 1Q 2022

REDWOOD CITY, Calif. – According to a recently published report from Dell'Oro Group, the trusted source for market information about the telecommunications, networks and data center IT industries, preliminary findings suggest the positive momentum that has characterized the RAN market over the past four years extended into the first quarter. However, external challenges, including Covid-19 restrictions and supply chain disruptions, taken together with more challenging year-over-year comparisons, impacted the growth rate. Preliminary estimates suggest that the overall 2G–5G RAN infrastructure equipment market—including hardware, software and firmware—increased at the slowest pace in more than two years.

Additional highlights from the 1Q 2022 RAN report:

Top 5 suppliers in the quarter include Ericsson, Huawei, Nokia, ZTE and Samsung.

Ericsson, Nokia, Huawei and Samsung lead outside of China while Huawei and ZTE continued to dominate the Chinese RAN market.

Non-top 5 suppliers collectively gained around 2 percentage points of share in 1Q 2022.

Read the full press release here.

Dell'Oro