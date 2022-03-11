Sign In Register
Digital Infrastructure

Dell'Oro: KVM and serial console server market to reach over $1B in 2026

News Wire Feed Light Reading 11/3/2022
Comment (0)

REDWOOD CITY, Calif. – According to the brand new report "IT Management: KVM Switches & Serial Console Servers" from Dell'Oro Group, the trusted source for market information about the telecommunications, security, networks, and data center industries, KVM switch and serial console server revenues are forecast to grow at a 5 percent compound annual growth rate (CAGR) from 2021 to 2026, surpassing $1 billion. The market forecast has been boosted by the long-lasting tailwind of Covid-19 induced digital transformation and the emergence of edge computing, despite near-term supply chain constraints and macroeconomic uncertainty.

Additional highlights from the IT Management: KVM Switches and Serial Console Servers Advanced Research Report:

  • ATEN, Vertiv, and Belkin hold the top three market share positions.
  • The Americas is the largest region by revenue, but Asia Pacific is forecast to grow at the fastest rate of any region.
  • Product growth is forecast to be broad-based, with notable growth occurring from high-performance KVMs, KVM-over-IP and serial console servers.
  • Telco, broadcast, government, and logistics customer types are forecast to grow at the fastest rates during the forecast period.
  • About the Report

Dell'Oro Group's IT Management: KVM Switches and Serial Console Servers Advanced Research Report assess the market size, 5-year forecast, and competitive landscape for KVM switch and serial console server equipment vendors. The report addresses critical business questions such as:

  • What is the total available market for KVM switch and serial console products and what is the outlook over the next 5 years?
  • How do the KVM switch and serial console market outlook vary by product type?
  • Which customer types are expected to see the highest growth?
  • Who are the key market players and how does it vary by product and region?

Read the full press release here.

Dell'Oro

