Dell'Oro: Hyperscalers to lift data center capex to $377B in 2026

REDWOOD CITY, Calif. – According to a recently published report from Dell'Oro Group, the trusted source for market information about the telecommunications, networks, and data center industries, global data center capex is on track to reach $377 billion by 2026, with the hyperscale cloud service providers accounting for more than half the market total. We predict increasing the adoption of accelerated computing will generate market growth opportunities.

Additional highlights from the July 2022 Data Center IT Capex 5-Year Forecast Report:

Worldwide data center capex is forecast to grow 13 percent by 2026.

Adoption in new server CPU platforms and accelerated computing will be primary capex growth drivers in the data center.

Edge computing is forecast to comprise 8 percent of total data center infrastructure spending by 2026.

About the Report

The Dell'Oro Group's Data Center IT Capex 5-Year Forecast Report offers a complete overview of the market with historical data from 2014 to the present. The forecasts provide a comprehensive overview of market and technology trends and include tables covering data center and server capex and server unit shipments forecasts for Top 4 US Cloud, Top 3 China Cloud, Top 3 Tier 2 Cloud, Rest-of-Cloud, Telco, and Enterprise customer segments. The report also breakout markets for data center infrastructure equipment, along with server, storage system, and other data center equipment revenues sub-segments.

