Dell'Oro: Hyperscale data center capex on track for 28% growth in 2022
News Wire Feed Light Reading 12/14/2022
REDWOOD CITY, Calif. – According to a recently published report by Dell'Oro Group, the trusted source for market information about the telecommunications, security, networks, and data center industries, hyperscale data center capex is on track for 28 percent growth 2022. However, we expect the cloud service providers will enter a digestion cycle in 2023.
Additional highlights from the 3Q 2022 Data Center IT Capex Quarterly Report:
- China cloud and enterprise data center markets are undergoing deep spending cuts.
- Upcoming server architectural changes will drive long-term data center investments.
- Data center capex growth is projected to grow single digits in 2023.
