Dell'Oro: Higher ASPs push data center physical infrastructure market up 10% in 2022

REDWOOD CITY, Calif. – According to a recently published report from Dell'Oro Group, the trusted source for market information about the telecommunications, security, networks, and data center industries, Data Center Physical Infrastructure (DCPI) market revenue growth accelerated in 4Q 2022, pushing full-year sales to 10 percent. Growth was primarily caused by average selling price (ASP) increases as vendors passed on higher costs of raw materials, components, and logistics. ASP growth is forecast to continue in 2023, but easing supply chain constraints are expected to shift the primary growth driver to unit shipments.

Additional highlights from the 4Q 2022 Data Center Physical Infrastructure Quarterly Report:

Vertiv, Schneider Electric, and Eaton were the three vendors who gained the most revenue share in 4Q 2022.

North America and Asia Pacific (excluding China) were the fastest-growing regions in 2022, at double-digit growth rates. The Caribbean and Latin American (CALA), Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA) and China all grew at single-digit rates.

Product growth was broad-based, but rack power distribution and thermal management grew at the fastest rates to support increasing rack power densities.

Worldwide DCPI revenue growth is forecast to maintain 10 percent in 2023, with higher backlog supported growth in the first half of the year, before growth marginally slows in the second half.

