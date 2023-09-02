Dell'Oro: Global data center capex to hit $400B by 2027

REDWOOD CITY, Calif. – According to a recently published report from Dell'Oro Group, the trusted source for market information about the telecommunications, security, networks, and data center industries, global data center capex is on track to reach $400 billion by 2027. We predict hybrid cloud will generate data center market growth opportunities for both the hyperscale and enterprise markets.

Additional highlights from the January 2023 Data Center IT Capex 5-Year Forecast Report:

Worldwide data center capex is forecast to grow 11 percent by 2027.

Macroeconomic factors may hinder near-term data center investments, although forthcoming data center architectures will stimulate long-term growth.

Edge computing is forecast to comprise 8 percent of total data center infrastructure spending by 2027.

Read the full press release here.

Dell'Oro