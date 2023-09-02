Dell'Oro: Global data center capex to hit $400B by 2027
News Wire Feed Light Reading 2/9/2023
REDWOOD CITY, Calif. – According to a recently published report from Dell'Oro Group, the trusted source for market information about the telecommunications, security, networks, and data center industries, global data center capex is on track to reach $400 billion by 2027. We predict hybrid cloud will generate data center market growth opportunities for both the hyperscale and enterprise markets.
Additional highlights from the January 2023 Data Center IT Capex 5-Year Forecast Report:
- Worldwide data center capex is forecast to grow 11 percent by 2027.
- Macroeconomic factors may hinder near-term data center investments, although forthcoming data center architectures will stimulate long-term growth.
- Edge computing is forecast to comprise 8 percent of total data center infrastructure spending by 2027.
Read the full press release here.
EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
sponsor supplied content
Analyst Insights: Multi-layer SDN with enriched analytics helps operators improve customer experienceEducational Resources Archive
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
February 15, 2023, Virtual Event
March 15-16, 2023, Embassy Suites, Denver, CO
March 21, 2023, Virtual Event
April 25-27, 2023, Virtual Event
May 15-17, 2023, Austin, TX
December 6-7, 2023, New York City
UPCOMING WEBINARS
February 14, 2023 Heavy Reading Open RAN Platforms and Architectures Service Provider Survey 2022 Results
February 14, 2023 Achieve Your Growth Potential with Next-Gen Content Delivery
February 15, 2023 Digital Divide Digital Symposium
February 16, 2023 SCTE® LiveLearning for Professionals Webinar™ Series: Getting the Edge on Edge ComputingWebinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
Huawei OptiX OSN 1800 Ranked as Leader with the Highest Score in Packet-Optical Access by GlobalData By Huawei
How 5G Thrives ASEAN Digital Economy By Huawei
Huawei OptiX OSN 9800 Ranked as "Leader" with the Highest Score in Core Packet-Optical Platform by GlobalData By Huawei
Capitalizing On 5G Innovation To Deliver Breakthroughs At The Edge By Kerry Doyle, sponsored by ZTEAll Partner Perspectives