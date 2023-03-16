Dell'Oro: Global data center capex grew 15% to $241 billion in 2022

REDWOOD CITY, Calif. – According to a recently published report by Dell'Oro Group, the trusted source for market information about the telecommunications, security, networks, and data center industries, global data center capex grew 15 percent to $241 billion in 2022. However, we project cloud and enterprise data center spending to decelerate to single-digit growth in 2023.

Additional highlights from the 4Q 2022 Data Center IT Capex Quarterly Report:

The Top 10 Cloud SPs comprised 48 percent of global data center capex in 2022.

The leading server vendors by revenue in 2022 were Dell, followed by HPE and Inspur.

Upcoming server architectural changes and accelerated computing will contribute to long-term data center investments.

