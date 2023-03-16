Sign In Register
Dell'Oro: Global data center capex grew 15% to $241 billion in 2022

REDWOOD CITY, Calif. – According to a recently published report by Dell'Oro Group, the trusted source for market information about the telecommunications, security, networks, and data center industries, global data center capex grew 15 percent to $241 billion in 2022. However, we project cloud and enterprise data center spending to decelerate to single-digit growth in 2023.

Additional highlights from the 4Q 2022 Data Center IT Capex Quarterly Report:

  • The Top 10 Cloud SPs comprised 48 percent of global data center capex in 2022.
  • The leading server vendors by revenue in 2022 were Dell, followed by HPE and Inspur.
  • Upcoming server architectural changes and accelerated computing will contribute to long-term data center investments.

Read the full press release here.

Dell'Oro

