Dell'Oro: Ethernet adapter market grew 40 percent in 2022

REDWOOD CITY, Calif. – According to a recently published report from Dell'Oro Group, the trusted source for market information about the telecommunications, security, networks, and data center industries, the Ethernet Adapter market grew 40 percent in 2022. However, we expect the market to moderate in 2023, as server vendors lower their inventory levels in anticipation of lower enterprise demand, and the major cloud service providers undergo a capex digestion cycle.

Additional highlights from the 4Q 2022 Ethernet Adapter and Smart NIC report include:

The Ethernet Adapter market is forecast for 13 percent revenue growth in 2023.

100 Gbps and higher speed ports could account for nearly half the market in 2023.

Smart NIC open vendors such as AMD, Intel, and NVIDIA in a position to capture opportunities in the Cloud and Enterprise markets this year.

Read the full press release here.

