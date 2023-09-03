Dell'Oro: Ethernet adapter market grew 40 percent in 2022
News Wire Feed Light Reading 3/9/2023
REDWOOD CITY, Calif. – According to a recently published report from Dell'Oro Group, the trusted source for market information about the telecommunications, security, networks, and data center industries, the Ethernet Adapter market grew 40 percent in 2022. However, we expect the market to moderate in 2023, as server vendors lower their inventory levels in anticipation of lower enterprise demand, and the major cloud service providers undergo a capex digestion cycle.
Additional highlights from the 4Q 2022 Ethernet Adapter and Smart NIC report include:
- The Ethernet Adapter market is forecast for 13 percent revenue growth in 2023.
- 100 Gbps and higher speed ports could account for nearly half the market in 2023.
- Smart NIC open vendors such as AMD, Intel, and NVIDIA in a position to capture opportunities in the Cloud and Enterprise markets this year.
Read the full press release here.
EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
sponsor supplied content Educational Resources Archive
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
March 15-16, 2023, Embassy Suites, Denver, CO
March 21, 2023, Virtual Event
April 6-4, 2023, Virtual Event
April 25-27, 2023, Virtual Event
May 10, 2023, Digital Symposium
May 15-17, 2023, Austin, TX
May 23, 2023, Digital Symposium
December 6-7, 2023, New York City
UPCOMING WEBINARS
March 15, 2023 How Networks Deliver Future Value
March 21, 2023 Edge Computing Digital Symposium
March 28, 2023 A 5G Transport Inflection Point: What’s Next?
March 29, 2023 Will Your Open RAN Deployment Meet User Expectations?
March 29, 2023 Are Your Cable/Fixed/FTTX Customers Impacted by Outages?
March 30, 2023 Taking the next step with Wi-Fi 6E
April 4, 2023 RAN Evolution Digital Symposium - Day 1
April 6, 2023 RAN Evolution Digital Symposium - Day 2Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
After A Succesful Merger Indosat Aspires to Connect 21M Unconnected Indonesians in a Year By Indosat
Ultra-wideband and Multi-antenna Accelerate All Bands to 5G for Higher-Quality All-Scenario Mobile Networks By HuaweiAll Partner Perspectives