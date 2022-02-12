Sign In Register
Digital Infrastructure

Dell'Oro: Data center switch sales hit a new record in 3Q 2022


Comment (0)

REDWOOD CITY, Calif. – According to a recently published report from Dell'Oro Group, the trusted source for market information about the telecommunications, security, networks, and data center industries, global Data Center Switch sales grew nearly 20 percent year-over-year in 3Q 2022, reaching a new high for the quarter and for the first nine months of the year. Arista, Huawei, Juniper, and White Box vendors all gained revenue share, with Arista gaining more than six points of share during the quarter.

Additional highlights from the 3Q 2022 Ethernet Switch – Data Center Report:

  • Growth was broad-based across all major segments: Cloud Service Providers (SPs), Telco SPs as well as Large Enterprises, with the Cloud segment accounting for nearly 80 percent of the year-over-year increase in sales during the quarter.
  • North America (NA), China, and Asia Pacific (excluding China) recorded double-digit growth each, with NA accounting for more than 90 percent of the revenue increase during the quarter. In the meantime, Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) was down due to macroeconomic headwinds in the region.
  • 200 Gbps and 400 Gbps approached 2 M ports and comprised more than 10 percent of the shipments and more than 20 percent of the revenues during the quarter. This growth was driven by an accelerated adoption from large Cloud SPs combined with supply improvement.

Read the full press release here.



