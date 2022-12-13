Dell'Oro: Data center physical infrastructure grows 11% in 3Q 2022

REDWOOD CITY, Calif. – According to a recently published report from Dell'Oro Group, the trusted source for market information about the telecommunications, security, networks, and data center industries, Data Center Physical Infrastructure (DCPI) revenues grew 11 percent year-over-year in 3Q 2022, primarily by average selling price increases and slight improvement in unit shipments. Supply chain disruptions are beginning to ease, but electronic component shortages are expected to linger into the first half of 2023 leading to the golden screw phenomenon for DCPI manufacturers. Orders for DCPI remained strong in 3Q 2022, outpacing sales and pushing already historically high vendor backlogs to new highs at the end of the quarter.

Additional highlights from the 3Q 2022 Data Center Physical Infrastructure Quarterly Report:

Vertiv, Huawei, and Delta were the three vendors who gained the most revenue share in 3Q 2022.

North America, Asia Pacific (excluding China), and China were the fastest growing regions, at double-digit growth rates, in 3Q 2022. The Caribbean and Latin American (CALA) grew at mid-single-digits and Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA) low single-digits.

Product growth was broad-based; rack power distribution, thermal management, IT racks and containment, and UPS grew at double-digit rates, while cabinet power distribution and busway, and software and services grew at slightly lower rates.

Worldwide DCPI revenue growth is forecast to accelerate to 12 percent in Q4 2022, driven by double-digit cloud and colocation service provider growth and mid-single-digit enterprise growth.

Read the full press release here.

Dell'Oro