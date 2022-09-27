Sign In Register
Digital Infrastructure

Dell'Oro: Data center infrastructure growth hits 9% in Q2 2022

News Wire Feed Light Reading 9/27/2022
Comment (0)

REDWOOD CITY, Calif. – According to a recently published report from Dell'Oro Group, the trusted source for market information about the telecommunications, networks, and data center industries, Data Center Physical Infrastructure (DCPI) revenues grew 9 percent year-over-year in 2Q 2022, driven by average selling price increases and marginal improvement in unit shipments. Supply chain constraints are expected to linger into 2023 but minor improvements are forecast to lead to increasing unit shipments, alongside continued price realization in 2H 2022. These factors have led the 2022 full-year outlook for data center physical infrastructure to be raised by nearly 2 percent year-over-year (Y/Y).

Additional highlights from the 2Q 2022 Data Center Physical Infrastructure Quarterly Report:

  • Eaton, Cyberpower, Huawei, and Schneider Electric gained revenue share in 2Q 2022.
  • North America and Asia Pacific (excluding China) were the fastest growing regions, at double-digit growth rates, in 2Q 2022. China was the only region to decline Y/Y, due to COVID-related lockdowns.
  • Product growth was broad-based, with shorter sale cycle products such as single-phase UPS and rPDU growing at double-digit rates, while longer sale cycle products such as three-phase UPS and cabinet power distribution grew at slightly lower rates.
  • Worldwide DCPI revenue growth is forecast above 10 percent in 2022, driven by double-digit cloud and colocation service provider growth and mid-single-digit enterprise growth.

About the Report

Dell'Oro Group's Data Center Physical Infrastructure quarterly report provides a complete overview of the data center physical infrastructure market. This covers market sizes and forecasts for uninterruptible power supplies (UPS), thermal management, cabinet power distribution and busway, rack power distribution, IT racks and containment, and software and services. Allocation of manufacturing revenues by cloud service providers, telco, colocation, and enterprise customer segments is also provided. The report also shares insights into market trends, future outlook, and competitive landscape.

Read the full press release here.

Dell'Oro

