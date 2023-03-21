Dell'Oro: Cisco elevates Campus Switch market to record heights in 4Q 2022
REDWOOD CITY, Calif. – According to a recent report by Dell'Oro Group, the trusted source for information about the telecommunications, security, networks, and data center industries, worldwide Campus Switch sales concluded 2022 on a high note. Sales had already reached a record in 3Q 2022, but they broke that record again in 4Q 2022. All regions experienced robust growth during the quarter, except China, which declined significantly by double digits.
Additional highlights from the 4Q 2022 Ethernet Switch – Campus Report:
- Although Cisco was able to gain revenue share in 4Q 2022, the firm's share over the trailing four quarters has remained stable. This could suggest that the share gain in 4Q 2022 might be primarily due to the timing of shipments rather than true competitive displacements.
- 5/5.0 Gbps port shipments increased by 26 percent, the third consecutive quarter of strong double-digit growth. HPE Aruba captured the majority of the increase for the second quarter in a row.
