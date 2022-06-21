Dell'Oro: ASP increases drive 6% data center infrastructure growth in Q1 2022

REDWOOD CITY, Calif. – According to a recently published report from Dell'Oro Group, the trusted source for market information about the telecommunications, networks, and data center industries, data center physical infrastructure (DCPI) revenues grew 6 percent year-over-year in 1Q 2022, driven by Average Selling Price (ASP) increases as supply chain constraints continued to limit unit shipments. Improvements in the supply chain are forecast to be marginal in the second half of 2022, but continued price realization and increasing unit shipments in 2H 2022 are forecast to drive 9 percent full-year revenue growth.

Additional highlights from the 1Q 2022 Data Center Physical Infrastructure Quarterly Report:

Eaton, Riello, and Schneider Electric gained revenue share in 1Q 2022, while Vertiv and Mitsubishi Electric lost share.

North America, Asia Pacific (excluding China), and China were the fastest growing regions in 1Q 2022. Product growth was broad-based, with shorter sale cycle products such as single-phase UPS, rPDU, and IT Racks growing at high single-digit rates.

Worldwide DCPI revenue growth is forecast at 9 percent in 2022, driven by double-digit cloud and colocation service provider growth and mid-single-digit enterprise growth.

