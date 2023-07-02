Sign In Register
Digital Infrastructure

Dell'Oro: Accelerated computing to push data center physical infrastructure market to $35B in 2027

News Wire Feed

REDWOOD CITY, Calif. – According to a recently published report from Dell'Oro Group, the trusted source for market information about the telecommunications, security, networks, and data center industries, data center physical infrastructure (DCPI) revenues are forecast to grow at an 8 percent compound annual growth rate (CAGR) from 2022 to 2027, to above $35 billion. Macroeconomic uncertainty and lingering supply chain constraints are currently short-term headwinds, however, long-term growth is forecast to remain resilient supported by sustainability-minded cloud and colocation data center expansions and on-premises enterprise modernization.

Additional highlights from the Data Center Physical Infrastructure 5-Year January 2023 Forecast Report:

  • DCPI revenue growth is forecast to remain resilient in 2023, growing 9 percent, supported by historically high DCPI vendor backlogs.
  • Asia Pacific (Excluding China) is forecast to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period, followed by EMEA and China.
  • Data Center Thermal Management is forecast to grow at the fastest rate of any market segment during the forecast period, surpassing $7 billion in vendor revenues in 2027.
  • The Service Providers (Top 10 Cloud, Rest-of-Cloud, Colocation, and Telco) customer segment is forecast to grow at a double-digit CAGR during the forecast period, while the Enterprise customer segment (Large Enterprise, Rest-of-Enterprise) is forecast to grow at a much lower rate.

Read the full press release here.

Dell'Oro

