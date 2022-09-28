Dell Technologies and Wind River transform telecom cloud deployments

ROUND ROCK, Texas – Dell Technologies (NYSE: DELL) is introducing a new telecom cloud infrastructure solution, co-engineered with Wind River, to help communications service providers (CSPs) reduce complexity and accelerate their cloud-native network deployments. To further power these solutions, Dell's telecom partner certification program simplifies the process for technology partners to validate and integrate their products within a rapidly growing open technology ecosystem.

Analysys Mason estimates the CSP network cloud infrastructure industry will quadruple from $6.9 billion in 2020 to $30.1 billion by 20261. However, unlike typical clouds used by enterprises, clouds for mobile networks must address distributed geographic areas and strict service level agreements (SLAs) while also supporting a wide range of software, compute and networking technologies that has made these deployments complex and costly.

Dell Telecom Infrastructure Blocks help accelerate open, cloud-native network deployments

Dell is taking an entirely new approach to solve the complexities of cloud-native network deployments with Dell Telecom Infrastructure Blocks. The fully engineered, cloud-native infrastructure blocks simplify telecom cloud network deployment and management, while accelerating the introduction of new technologies and lowering operational expenses (OpEX).

ACG Research estimates that CSPs deploying Dell Telecom Infrastructure Blocks can reduce OpEx by 42%, resulting in a 134% return on investment over five years versus deploying telecom cloud infrastructure without the Dell solution2. As the fastest way to deploy the Dell Telecom Multicloud Foundation, launched earlier this year, these blocks include Dell PowerEdge servers, Dell Bare Metal Orchestrator management software, and a CSP's choice of integrated telecom cloud software platforms, beginning with Wind River Studio.

Dell is the first company to launch a co-engineered system with Wind River, designed and factory integrated to host telecom workloads that can be scaled easily with automation, with streamlined support from Dell for the entire infrastructure stack3. The validated and pre-packaged blocks of hardware and software are designed to meet specific telecom workload requirements and use cases, spanning the network core to Open RAN Distributed Units (DU) and Centralized Units (CU). With Telecom Infrastructure Blocks for Wind River, CSPs can:

Reduce time spent on the planning, design, validation, procurement and upgrade process.

Automate the deployment and management of Wind River Studio, significantly reducing the complexity and operational burden of managing a distributed cloud while helping ensure a consistent telecom-grade experience.

Decrease cost and time spent integrating and deploying infrastructure to a workload ready state with factory integration and reduce "Day 2" operational costs with continuous design and integration testing.

Gain streamlined, 24-hour access to designated Dell experts for the entire cloud stack, including Wind River Studio, with options for guaranteed response and restore times.

Wind River delivers mature production-ready offerings based on proven Wind River Studio technology, live in deployments with leading operators. Wind River Studio provides the Containers-as-a-Service layer for a distributed cloud and the tools to automate and optimize "Day 2" operations at scale.

Dell Telecom Partner Self-Certification Program expands industry's trusted partner ecosystem

As the telecom industry's open ecosystem continues to grow, it becomes more complex to ensure that technologies can seamlessly work together to support each CSP's network requirements. Dell is introducing the Telecom Partner Self-Certification Program for ISVs and other industry partners to certify their software readiness for integration on Dell hardware.

Partners have a simple and transparent process for validating their solutions on Dell hardware and operating systems in the Dell Open Telecom Ecosystem Lab. Once their solutions are certified, partners are assured that the quality of their software is compatible with and ready for deployment on Dell telecom platforms. The first solutions to be certified as part of the Telecom Partner Self-Certification Program are from Intel, Litmus and Versa Networks.

Read the full press release here.

Dell