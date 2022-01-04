PCCW Global doubles capacity on PEACE cable system with Infinera's ICE tech

HONG KONG – Infinera (NASDAQ: INFN) and PCCW Global, a leading international telecommunications service provider, announced today the completion of a significant deployment on the PEACE cable system between Marseille, Cyprus and Abu Talat. Utilizing Infinera's ICE technology, PCCW Global now offers network operators the ability to significantly increase capacity per fiber pair on these critical Middle East and Mediterranean fiber routes.

Network operators are continually expanding cloud-based services to create more connected communities, driving the need for subsea network upgrades globally. PCCW Global's capacity upgrade on the PEACE cable system is one of a series of upgrades planned for this year. As the first and only open cable system in the Mediterranean Sea, the PEACE cable system can support numerous service providers in the region.

By leveraging Infinera's ICE technology on the GX Series Compact Modular Platform, PCCW Global is able to reach individual wavelength speeds of 650Gbs resulting in more capacity, with less hardware, and providing up to 25 terabits per fiber pair. The combination will enable network operators to efficiently provide high-capacity services between the Middle East and the Mediterranean region.

Mr. Haitham Zahran, Vice President of EMEA Subsea Cable Systems, PCCW Global, said, "The PEACE cable system is the highest-performing open cable system connecting Asia, Europe and Africa. By collaborating with Infinera to upgrade our network segment to increase fiber capacity, we are able to offer customers industry-leading innovation that provides the most reliability and highest capacity fiber pair available."

Mr. Nick Walden, Senior Vice President of Worldwide Sales, Infinera, said, "Infinera's subsea solutions have historically provided network operators the greatest amount of value from their fiber assets using innovative, industry-leading technology. Infinera's ICE solution enables PCCW Global to offer network operators open, scalable and flexible services to meet the region's growing bandwidth demands."

