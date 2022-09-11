Omantel and Ciena launch Middle East's first 400GbE DCI service

MUSCAT, Oman, and HANOVER, Md. – Oman Telecommunications Company (Omantel), Oman's first and leading integrated telecommunications services provider, today announced the launch of a 400GbE DCI service utilizing Ciena's (NYSE: CIEN) Data Center Interconnect solution. The service is designed to meet the rapidly rising connectivity demands of Omantel's wholesale, cloud and content provider customers while delivering a superior customer experience through optimized performance.

Omantel's 400GbE DCI service runs on Ciena's 6500 Packet-Optical Platform powered by WaveLogic 5 Extreme coherent optics and is managed by the Manage, Control and Plan (MCP) domain controller. The Ciena solution gives Omantel the ability to deploy 100G and, for the first time, 400GbE DCI connectivity over wavelengths up to 800Gb/s to accommodate increasing network traffic.

Omantel and Ciena continue to work together on various levels to introduce advanced products based on the latest technologies in the industry. The collaboration has resulte

Read the full press release here.

Ciena