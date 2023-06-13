Keysight debuts PCI Express 6.0 protocol validation tools

SANTA ROSA, Calif. – Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: KEYS) introduces the first PCI Express® (PCIe®) 6.0 protocol validation tools. The cable-free Protocol Analyzer and Protocol Exerciser enable semiconductor, computer and peripheral makers to perform complete silicon chip, root complex and endpoint system verification in a real-time development environment.

The PCIe 6.0 specification is a new high-speed serial interface standard released by the PCI-SIG® supporting the higher data traffic and bandwidth requirements of data centers. With the standard enabling new designs for servers, endpoint devices, switches, storage devices and compute engines at speeds up to 64 gigatransfers per second (GT/s), equipment and device companies need protocol test solutions to validate PCIe 6.0 technology designs and ensure interoperability with other PCIe 6.0 specification compliant designs.

Keysight meets the need of design engineers with the first PCIe 6.0 Protocol Analyzer and PCIe 6.0 Protocol Exerciser. These cable-free solutions provide testing versatility and enable faster, more confident testing of PCIe 6.0 technology designs.

The new Keysight protocol PCIe 6.0 architecture solutions offer:

Analysis of the data link / transaction layer of PCIe 6.0 technology designs

Support for all PCIe technology speeds – 2.5 GT/s, 5.0 GT/s, 8 GT/s, 16 GT/s, 32GT/s and 64GT/s (PAM4) – and lane widths from x1 to x16

Emulation of root complex and endpoint devices when validating PCIe and Compute Express Link (CXL) technology designs

Debugging support with PCIe 6.0 technology and CXL 1.1 / 2.0 protocol visualization and analysis tools

Cable-free protocol analysis in a streamlined Card Electromechanical (CEM) form factor

Complete PCIe 6.0 standard test solution for the entire design cycle

Keysight's new PCIe 6.0 standard protocol solutions will be exhibited at the PCI-SIG Developers Conference 2023 in Santa Clara on June 13-14, 2023.

Read the full press release here.

Keysight



