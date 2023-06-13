Sign In Register
2G/3G/4G
5G & Beyond
6G
AI/Automation
Broadband
Fixed Wireless Access FTTX Wi-Fi
Cable Tech
10G DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services The Bauminator
Climate Change
Digital Divide
Digital Infrastructure
Any Haul/X-Haul DCI
IoT
Open RAN
Optical/IP
Routing/Switching
OSS/BSS/CX
Private Networks
Regulatory/Politics
Satellite
SD-WAN
Security
Semiconductors/Network platforms
Service Provider Cloud
Services
Test & Measurement
The Core
The Edge
Video/Media
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
MWC Insider Guide Big 5G Event
Events
Cable Next-Gen Europe Digital SymposiumNext-Gen PON Digital SymposiumOptical Networking Digital SymposiumOpenRAN North America
Events Archives
Digital Event Archives 5G Orchestration & Service Assurance Digital Symposium Big 5G Event The Programmable Telco Digital Symposium
Microsites
White Papers
Leaders In:
Leaders In Edge Leaders In Pluggable Optics Leaders In Cloud Leaders In 5G Orchestration
Heavy Reading Analysts
Market Leader Programs
5G Transport - A 2023 Heavy Reading Survey 2023 Open RAN Operator Survey Coherent Optics at 100G, 400G, and Beyond Open RAN Platforms and Architectures Operator Survey Cloud Native 5G Core Operator Survey Bridging the Digital Divide 5G Network Slicing Operator Survey Open, Automated & Programmable Transport The Journey to Cloud Native
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
DCI

Keysight debuts PCI Express 6.0 protocol validation tools

News Wire Feed

SANTA ROSA, Calif. – Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: KEYS) introduces the first PCI Express® (PCIe®) 6.0 protocol validation tools. The cable-free Protocol Analyzer and Protocol Exerciser enable semiconductor, computer and peripheral makers to perform complete silicon chip, root complex and endpoint system verification in a real-time development environment.

The PCIe 6.0 specification is a new high-speed serial interface standard released by the PCI-SIG® supporting the higher data traffic and bandwidth requirements of data centers. With the standard enabling new designs for servers, endpoint devices, switches, storage devices and compute engines at speeds up to 64 gigatransfers per second (GT/s), equipment and device companies need protocol test solutions to validate PCIe 6.0 technology designs and ensure interoperability with other PCIe 6.0 specification compliant designs.

Keysight meets the need of design engineers with the first PCIe 6.0 Protocol Analyzer and PCIe 6.0 Protocol Exerciser. These cable-free solutions provide testing versatility and enable faster, more confident testing of PCIe 6.0 technology designs.

The new Keysight protocol PCIe 6.0 architecture solutions offer:

  • Analysis of the data link / transaction layer of PCIe 6.0 technology designs
  • Support for all PCIe technology speeds – 2.5 GT/s, 5.0 GT/s, 8 GT/s, 16 GT/s, 32GT/s and 64GT/s (PAM4) – and lane widths from x1 to x16
  • Emulation of root complex and endpoint devices when validating PCIe and Compute Express Link (CXL) technology designs
  • Debugging support with PCIe 6.0 technology and CXL 1.1 / 2.0 protocol visualization and analysis tools
  • Cable-free protocol analysis in a streamlined Card Electromechanical (CEM) form factor
  • Complete PCIe 6.0 standard test solution for the entire design cycle

Keysight's new PCIe 6.0 standard protocol solutions will be exhibited at the PCI-SIG Developers Conference 2023 in Santa Clara on June 13-14, 2023.

Read the full press release here.

Keysight

EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
sponsor supplied content
Ready to Bring your 5G Ideas to Life?
Unleashing Power and Agility in 5G Networks with PowerFlex Software-Defined-Storage
SD-WAN: Avoiding Costly Pitfalls When Ordering Broadband for Critical Underlay Networks
What Telecom Operators Can Learn from the Travel Industry
Automating Wholesale Network Transactions Leads to Better Business Outcomes
5G Orchestration and Service Assurance: A 2023 Heavy Reading Survey
How Do I Handle All the Different Deployment Options of Private 5G Networks?
5 Questions to Ask When Creating Private 5G Networks
Educational Resources Archive
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
Cable Next-Gen Europe Digital Symposium
June 21, 2023, Digital Symposium
Next-Gen PON Digital Symposium
June 22, 2023, Digital symposium
Optical Networking Digital Symposium
September 12-14, 2023, Digital symposium
OpenRAN North America
December 6-7, 2023, New York City
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
June 14, 2023 How do We Capture the 6G Experience?
June 14, 2023 The Power of Wholesale Order Automation: How New Advancements in Intercarrier Commerce Can Transform Your Business.
June 15, 2023 SCTE® LiveLearning for Professionals Webinar™ Series: Cranking Up the Upstream
June 20, 2023 5G standalone for breakout growth and efficiency
June 20, 2023 Optimizing Network Experience: Best Practices in IP Network Security
June 21, 2023 Cable Next-Gen Europe Digital Symposium
June 22, 2023 Next-Gen PON Digital Symposium
June 27, 2023 5G Network Analytics and Automation Operator Survey 2023 Results and Update
July 11, 2023 Optimizing Processes with Edge Computing: Trends and Best Practices
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
New Apps, New Data, and New Resilience Drive the Development of Data Storage By Dr. Peter Zhou, President of Huawei IT Product Line
Transforming Wireless Connectivity: Unlocking the Potential of WiFi 6E and 10G with Zyxel By Zyxel
Huawei iMaster NCE T-AUTO, New Vision for Quality Evolution of All-Optical Transport Network By Huawei
Huawei Wins the “Market Leadership” Award at NGON 2023 By Huawei
Victor Zhou from Huawei: T.U.R.B.O All-Optical Target Network Helps Operators Achieve New Business Growth in the Cloud Era By Huawei
All Partner Perspectives
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE