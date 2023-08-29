Ionos deploys Infinera solution for data center connectivity

SAN JOSE, Calif. – Infinera (NASDAQ: INFN) announced today that IONOS, the largest web hosting company in Europe, deployed Infinera's GX Series Compact Modular Platform to expand its network and interconnect data centers across Europe with reliable, high-capacity, high-performance connectivity services.

IONOS offers small- and medium-sized businesses web hosting and cloud services, managing more than 6 million customers and hosting over 22 million domains in its own regional data centers in Europe and in the U.S. With the Infinera GX G30 compact modular solution, IONOS can cost-effectively scale capacity and deliver 100 GbE and 400 GbE services to meet increased demand for data center connectivity to keep up with its growing cloud business.

The GX G30 solution also enables IONOS to address its sustainability goals by delivering the lowest power-per-bit transport and providing support for upcoming technology generations.

Read the full press release here.



