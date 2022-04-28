Sign In Register
5G
6G
The Core
The Edge
Open RAN
Private Networks
The Cloud
Security
AI/Automation
Cable Tech
DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services 10G The Bauminator
IoT
OSS/BSS/CX
SD-WAN
Optical/IP
FTTX DCI Routing Any Haul/X-Haul
Test & Measurement
Services
4G/3G/WiFi
Satellite
Video/Media
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
MWC Resource Center Big 5G Event
Events
Big 5G Event 5G Orchestration & Service Assurance Digital Symposium
Events Archives
Digital Event Archives APAC Digital Symposium - Next-Gen Broadband Open RAN Digital Symposium Cable Next-Gen Technologies & Strategies
Microsites
5G Testing Resource Center
White Papers
Leaders In:
Leaders In Pluggable Optics Leaders in Open RAN Leaders In 5G Orchestration
Market Leader Programs
5G Transport: A 2021 Heavy Reading Survey The Journey to Cloud Native Coherent Optics at 400G, 800G, and Beyond 2021 Heavy Reading Open RAN Operator Survey
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
DCI

Equinix skirts around threat of rising energy costs to continued growth in data center market

News Analysis Kelsey Kusterer Ziser, Editor 4/28/2022
Comment (0)

Equinix shrugged off rising energy costs in Singapore to bring in $1.7 billion in revenue, up 10% over Q1 2021. The company says this is the 77th consecutive quarter of revenue growth. In Q1, Equinix had an operating income of $267 million, a 7% increase YoY.

"Equinix's advantaged position is allowing it to push through power cost increases, and the data center market appears to be particularly healthy in terms of leasing," wrote Nick Del Deo, senior analyst for MoffettNathanson, in an email newsletter. Rising energy costs, labor cost inflation, supply chain challenges and a competitive M&A environment were among the financial landmines that Equinix avoided to have a successful quarter, explained Del Deo.

Regional data center expansions

Last month, Equinix stated plans to expand into Chile with the acquisition of several data centers from Chilean telco Entel (Empresa Nacional De Telecomunicaciones S.A.). CEO and President Charles Meyers explained in a financial call with analysts yesterday that Chile has the fourth largest economy in South America and its capital of Santiago is "emerging as a technology hub."

Equinix expanded into Africa this month with the acquisition of data center and connectivity provider MainOne, which operates in West Africa in Nigeria, Ghana and Ivory Coast. In addition, the company wrapped up a joint venture with PGIM in Australia, which will bring over 55 megawatts of capacity to the Sydney market when the xScale project, which is a hyperscale data center, is completed.

Equinix has over 240 data centers across 69 metros in 30 countries. (Source: Aleksei Gorodenkov/Alamy Stock Photo)
Equinix has over 240 data centers across 69 metros in 30 countries.
(Source: Aleksei Gorodenkov/Alamy Stock Photo)

Equinix also completed a joint venture with GIC in Korea this month which will bring 45 megawatts of capacity to the Seoul market. Equinix has nine total xScale builds under development.

Growth in data center interconnect

The digital infrastructure company delivered 8,900 total interconnections in Q1, bringing the total interconnections on Equinix's platform to 428,200; Equinix Fabric had the most quarterly virtual connections to date in Q1. Its interconnection portfolio has grown 12% YoY, and interconnection revenues account for 19% of recurring revenues for Equinix.

"Equinix Metal and Network Edge also had strong quarters as enterprises leverage these services for a variety of virtual deployments, increasing agility and helping them to mitigate supply chain challenges," said Meyers.

A greener data center

Sustainability milestones included the opening of Equinix's first Co-Innovation Facility (CIF), located in its DC15 International Business ExchangeTM (IBX) data center at the Equinix Ashburn Campus in the Washington, D.C. area. The CIF is part of the company's Data Center of the Future initiative to work with partners on testing and developing sustainable data center features such as fuel cell and liquid cooling technologies.

Equinix completed its fourth green bond offering and has issued about $4.9 billion of green bonds; the company claims that it is now the fourth largest global issuer in the investment grade green bond market.

In addition, Equinix says it is developing IBX data centers with sustainable features, such as a heat recovery technology project at the PA10 IBX in Paris, which recovers energy from customer equipment and transfers it to the urban heating network. The MU4 IBX in Munich recently opened with a green façade and partially planted roof to provide natural insulation and cooling.

"In 2021, we achieved over 90% renewable energy coverage for our portfolio for the fourth consecutive year, while also improving the energy efficiency of our facilities by over 5% as measured by average annual power usage effectiveness, or PUE," said Meyers.

Forecasts for Q2

Equinix has 43 projects underway across 29 metros in 20 countries, including new projects in the Atlanta, Mumbai, Sydney, Tokyo and Washington, D.C. metros. In total, Equinix has over 240 data centers across 69 metros in 30 countries, and 89% of revenues are from customers deployed in more than one metro.

On a regional basis, "APAC was the fastest-growing region on a year-over-year normalized basis at 13%, followed by the Americas and EMEA regions at 10% and 9%, respectively," said CFO Keith Taylor during the call with analysts.

Equinix expects revenues of around $1.8 billion in Q2, which would be about a 4% increase over Q1. For the full year, the company forecasts about $7.3 billion in revenue which would be an increase of around 10% YoY. Meyers also noted in Q1 a 3.6% increase in representation of women at leadership levels and a 20% increase in the number of employees.

"Equinix continues to have its ducks in a row, putting up a good Q1 and raising its expectations for 2022," according to MoffettNathanson's Del Deo. "Revenue growth was the highlight in Q1, with 2022 normalized growth expected to be at a level not seen since 2017."

Related posts:

— Kelsey Kusterer Ziser, Senior Editor, Light Reading

COMMENTS
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
Add Comment
Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
sponsor supplied content
eBook: Next-Generation Network Planning
Telefonica: Evolving the OSS for SDN and Automation
Unlocking Potential: A Unified Approach to Inventory
Blog: Want to Monetize 5G? Start with Dynamic and Federated Inventory
Blog: The road to 5G network slicing begins with automation
Driving 5G Monetization with End-to-End Network Slicing
Aberdeen Report: Customer Operations in Telecommunications
TM Forum Report: Intent in autonomous networks
Educational Resources Archive
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
Big 5G Event
May 17-18, 2022, Austin, TX
5G Orchestration & Service Assurance Digital Symposium
June 7-9, 2022, Digital Symposium
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
April 29, 2022 Harnessing Innovation to Overcome Uncertainty: An exclusive Huawei Technology & Innovation Deep Dive for media & analysts
May 5, 2022 Digital Transformation Leveraging a Geospatial System of Engagement
May 12, 2022 Data strategies for the 5G era
May 17, 2022 Transforming Telecom Customer Experience with AI
May 19, 2022 SCTE® LiveLearning for Professionals Webinar™ Series: Working With 5G and Wi-Fi 6
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
GIO Plans Accelerated Digital Transformation for Industry Verticals By Ken Wieland
Huawei iMaster NCE-IP Launches Path Computing Element, Embarking on IP Network Automation By Huawei
China Mobile Takes the Lead in Releasing 5G New Calling By Huawei
ZainTech Signs MoU With Huawei to Introduce New Digital Solutions and Cloud Services to Various Industries By Huawei
When Will Wi-Fi Really Support the Metaverse? By Ike Elliott, CEO & President, Kyrio
All Partner Perspectives
GUEST PERSPECTIVES - curated contributions
MEF's Universal SD-WAN Edge: Now is the time By Faisal Khan, Telco Cloud blogger, service provider employee and Light Reading contributor
Now is the time for big ideas By Diane Christman, President and CEO, The Cable Center
All Guest Perspectives
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE