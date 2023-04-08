Sign In Register
2G/3G/4G
5G & Beyond
6G
AI/Automation
Broadband
Fixed Wireless Access FTTX Wi-Fi
Cable Tech
10G DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services The Bauminator
Climate Change
Digital Divide
Digital Infrastructure
Any Haul/X-Haul DCI
IoT
Open RAN
Optical/IP
Routing/Switching
OSS/BSS/CX
Private Networks
Regulatory/Politics
Satellite
SD-WAN
Security
Semiconductors/Network platforms
Service Provider Cloud
Services
Test & Measurement
The Core
The Edge
Video/Media
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
MWC Insider Guide Big 5G Event
Events
Optical Networking Digital Symposium5G Advanced - Next Gen Mobile Networks and ServicesThe Programmable TelcoEdge Computing Digital Symposium5G Transport & Networking Strategies Digital Symposium
Events Archives
Digital Event Archives Next-Gen PON Digital Symposium Cable Next-Gen Europe Digital Symposium 5G Orchestration & Service Assurance Digital Symposium
Microsites
White Papers
Leaders In:
Leaders In Edge Leaders In Pluggable Optics Leaders In Cloud Leaders In 5G Orchestration
Heavy Reading Analysts
Market Leader Programs
5G Network Analytics & Automation Operator Survey 5G Transport - A 2023 Heavy Reading Survey 2023 Open RAN Operator Survey Coherent Optics at 100G, 400G, and Beyond Open RAN Platforms and Architectures Operator Survey Cloud Native 5G Core Operator Survey Bridging the Digital Divide 5G Network Slicing Operator Survey Open, Automated & Programmable Transport The Journey to Cloud Native
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
DCI

AI adoption could mean an even brighter future for Equinix

News Analysis

Enterprise adoption of cloud services and multicloud models has contributed to a "robust" outlook for Equinix, according to MoffettNathanson Research. AI isn't "a meaningful driver of the business today," but the technology has the potential to bring new business to Equinix in the future, said the research firm.

"It's hard to think of a single big trend in the broader TMT [technology, media and telecom] landscape that doesn't benefit Equinix in some way," wrote MoffettNathanson Research Analyst Nick Del Deo in a newsletter. "Cloud adoption has been a key motivation for enterprises to colocate in cloud on-ramp-rich Equinix facilities, and for cloud service providers to reciprocate."

Corridors in a data center. (Image source: Cultura Creative RF/Alamy Stock Photo.)
Corridors in a data center.
(Image source: Cultura Creative RF/Alamy Stock Photo.)

Equinix brought in $2.0 billion in revenue for Q2, up 11% year-over-year (YoY). The data center interconnection (DCI) company had an operating income of $332 million, a 5% increase YoY that was affected by an increase in energy costs.

"We continue to see momentum in our business as digital transformation accelerates the pace of innovation and changes the way business is done," said Charles Meyers, president and CEO of Equinix, in a statement. "By 2026, IDC is forecasting that 40% of revenue from G2000 companies will come from digital products, services and experiences, a dynamic that is reshaping the basis of competition in nearly every industry, and making digital an unprecedented force for economic growth."

Adopting AI

Equinix is prepping for an expensive, but potentially lucrative, venture into AI. Future demand from enterprises to access AI models and their underlying data will likely bolster the company's bottom line, explained Del Deo.

"Equinix is likely to emerge as a key location from which customers will access AI models and through which the data needed to fuel them will frequently pass, further enhancing its ecosystems," he said.

Equinix Fabric, a software-defined interconnection service, had a record of over 50,000 connections in Q2. Equinix said it is adding new capabilities to Equinix Fabric to support larger workloads needed for use cases such as "data-intensive AI training models."

Starting in Q3, Equinix Fabric customers "will be able to provision virtual connections to cloud providers with bandwidths of up to 50 gigabits per second, with Google Cloud as the first cloud provider to support this capability," according to Equinix.

Supporting AI models, increased traffic growth, data creation and IT infrastructure won't be cheap for Equinix.

"Building the physical capacity needed to support the company's growth is expected to run at approximately $3B annually for the foreseeable future," said Del Deo.

New data center projects

Equinix currently has 53 data center projects underway across 40 metros in 24 countries. It is also working on 11 xScale builds to deliver about 90 megawatts of capacity once opened.

The DCI company added 12 new data center projects in Q2 including new International Business Exchange (IBX) data center builds in Lisbon, Monterrey and Mumbai. The company also launched its first build in Kuala Lumpur.

Equinix was selected to build incremental data center capacity in Singapore, which the company said will "strengthen the country's digital capabilities as well as support Singapore's Green Plan and digital economy."

Interconnection adds 'weak'

The data center operator's global interconnection business has more than 456,000 total interconnections, and Q2 revenue from interconnections increased 10% YoY.

Equinix added 4,100 interconnections in Q2, but Del Deo said that "interconnection adds were weak for the third quarter in a row." A number of factors contributed to the decline including capacity upgrades, M&A activity and cost reductions by network operators.

Equnix now has three cloud on-ramps in Bogotá, Madrid and Toronto, which account for 15% of total interconnections on its platform.

In Equinix's EMEA and APAC markets, peak traffic increased 4% since Q1 and 25% YoY, to nearly 32 Tbit/s.

Related posts:

— Kelsey Kusterer Ziser, Senior Editor, Light Reading

EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
sponsor supplied content
BT’s journey toward a 5G Core: A direct evolution to cloud native
Rogers tackles network energy consumption
SK Telecom’s world-first bare-metal cloud-native 5G Core solution
Network health and energy efficiency: Ericsson and Far EasTone’s model for sustainable network excellence
5G Voice in a nutshell. Learn it in 5 minutes!
Prepare for cloud-native innovation with Red Hat
When telecom works, the world works
Brightening ROADM Networks
Educational Resources Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
5G Hits New Heights: ZTE, China Mobile Connect World's Highest UNESCO Natural Heritage Site By Jay Ian Birbeck
ZTE’s communication and computing integrated RAN facilitates 5G innovations By ZTE
XL SATU Fiber is Now Available in 63 Cities and Introduces the Latest Fiber To The Room (FTTR) Technology By Huawei
Huawei's Felix Qiu: 5G SA Geared Up for Fast Development By Huawei
Vuma and Huawei team up to launch industry first 50G PON technology in South Africa By Huawei
All Partner Perspectives
FEATURED VIDEO
GUEST PERSPECTIVES - curated contributions
Europe's big carriers weigh in on open RAN tech specs By Patrick Lopez, CEO, {Core Analysis}
How generative AI will transform the telco industry – and where it won't By Ishwar Parulkar, Chief Technologist, Telecom & Edge Cloud, AWS
All Guest Perspectives
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
Optical Networking Digital Symposium
September 12-14, 2023, Digital symposium
5G Advanced - Next Gen Mobile Networks and Services
September 19-21, 2023, Digital symposium
The Programmable Telco
October 3, 2023, Digital symposium
Edge Computing Digital Symposium
October 24, 2023, Digital symposium
5G Transport & Networking Strategies Digital Symposium
November 7-9, 2023, Digital symposium
Open RAN Evolution Digital Symposium
November 14-16, 2023, Digital symposium
Cable Next-Gen Business Services Digital Symposium
December 5, 2023, Digital symposium
OpenRAN North America
December 6-7, 2023, New York City
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
August 10, 2023 How Vodafone Business Used Data to Provide Even Better Customer Experience
August 17, 2023 Helping CSPs to accelerate mobile private network deployments with a powerful partners ecosystem
August 17, 2023 SCTE® LiveLearning for Professionals Webinar™ Series: Tackling the Digital Divide
August 24, 2023 5G: Reimagine IPoDWDM with Converged Optical Routing Architecture
August 30, 2023 The Future of Network Automation for Tier 2/3 Service Providers
August 30, 2023 The Future of Service Assurance for Telecommunications Operators
Webinar Archive
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE