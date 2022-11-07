Sign In Register
Digital Infrastructure

CSPs adopt Mavenir's platform for 5G era

News Wire Feed Light Reading 7/11/2022
Comment (0)

RICHARDSON, Texas – Mavenir, the Network Software Provider building the future of networks with cloud-native software that runs on any cloud and transforms the way the world connects, today announced multiple Communications Service Providers (CSPs) are upgrading their Business Support System (BSS) with Mavenir's Digital Enablement Platform (MDE) to offer new digital services that monetize 5G network investments.

MDE is a cloud-native, catalog-driven digital BSS that enables CSPs to easily create new 5G digital offerings or complete the 5G network transformation with charging and mediation functions and can also be used to design a digital marketplace experience, bundling cross-industry partner products and services into unified offerings.

MDE can run as a comprehensive BSS or importantly, as a digital overlay with existing legacy BSS for minimal risk and disruption. BSS digital overlay systems can help CSPs to maximize returns in the 5G era.

Recent deployment examples of Mavenir's MDE include:

  • A leading CSP in Japan for business-to-business (B2B) mobility services

CSP successfully launched its Mobility Bundle Services targeted toward business customers. The typical service includes a bundle of SIM+Handsets purchased in bulk (10s-1000s). The BSS provided a first-of-its-kind agile, co-development, automated CI/CD enabling quarterly updates including modules like Product Catalog, CRM, CPQ, Order Management, Provisioning, Inventory tracking, Offline Rating & Charging, Billing, Invoicing, Payments and Collections.

Mavenir's digital BSS, deployed as overlay BSS, is the primary for managing B2B customer account lifecycle and connects back to the existing consumer BSS, to leverage capabilities for Individual SIM activation, Number Portability workflow, Resource Inventory management and Network Mediation.

Deployment is on CSP's private cloud over the Kubernetes-based Containers-as-a-Service (CaaS) and Platform as a service (PaaS) layer.

  • Large MVNO in Germany transitioning to MNO deploying MDE converged charging system (CCS) & Charging Gateway Function (CGF) for 4G+5G Converged Charging

Transitioning to becoming an MNO with owned RAN, Core, IT, BSS, and Charging system. The CCS includes the 4G OCS enabling Voice, SMS, Data service rating, and charging on real-time Diameter interfaces by integrating with the EPC and IMS network elements. The same core CCS engine also includes 5G CHF, integrated with Mavenir 5GC (5G Core) NFs. The Charging Gateway Function (CGF), also part of the CCS solution, provides for a modern microservice-based network and billing mediation functionality. While the first set of services, including 5G FWA is expected to go live in 2022, the solution is designed to deliver charging for Voice, Messaging, Data (4G+5G eMBB) and IoT in truly agile CI/CD based updates over the next two years.

Deployment is on CSP's private cloud over the Kubernetes-based CaaS and PaaS layer.

  • Greenfield CSP in Guyana selects MDE for E2E BSS and Charging

Deploying end-to-end BSS and Charging for their 4G+5G Mobile and Fixed Wireless service rollout. The first phase of this multi-phase enables the CSP to launch Prepaid LTE Voice, Data, and SMS services in 2022, leveraging a 4G OCS (Online Charging System) solution for prepaid voice, data, and messaging charging. The second phase will introduce Postpaid services built on top of the BSS. The final phase includes the launch of the 5G eMBB service that will be deployed using MDE 5G CCS integrated with the other vendor's 5GC.

Read the full press release here.

Mavenir

