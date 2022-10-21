Sign In Register
2G/3G/4G
5G
6G
AI/Automation
Broadband
Fixed Wireless Access FTTX Wi-Fi
Cable Tech
10G DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services The Bauminator
Climate Change
Digital Divide
Digital Infrastructure
Any Haul/X-Haul DCI
IoT
Open RAN
Optical/IP
Routing/Switching
OSS/BSS/CX
Private Networks
Regulatory/Politics
Satellite
SD-WAN
Security
Semiconductors/Network platforms
Service Provider Cloud
Services
Test & Measurement
The Core
The Edge
Video/Media
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
MWC Resource Center Big 5G Event
Events
Asia Tech 2022 Digital Symposium5G Next Wave and Service EvolutionService Provider Security Strategies for the Hybrid Era Digital Symposium5G Transport & Networking StrategiesCable Next-Gen Business Services Digital Symposium
Events Archives
Digital Event Archives Open RAN Digital Symposium The Programmable Telco Digital Symposium Converging the HFC & 5G Networks
Microsites
5G Testing Resource Center
White Papers
Leaders In:
Leaders In Edge Leaders In Pluggable Optics Leaders In Cloud Leaders In 5G Orchestration
Heavy Reading Analysts
Market Leader Programs
Open, Automated & Programmable Transport 5G Transport: A 2021 Heavy Reading Survey The Journey to Cloud Native Coherent Optics at 400G, 800G, and Beyond
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
Digital Infrastructure

Crown Castle's 2023 outlook: Not so great

News Analysis Mike Dano, Editorial Director, 5G & Mobile Strategies 10/21/2022
Comment (0)

Crown Castle, one of the nation's biggest cell tower operators and a bellwether for the sector, offered the market's first real look at what 2023 holds. And, according to most financial analysts, the company's overall perspective on next year is pretty "meh."

"At first blush, Crown Castle's initial 2023 outlook looks great (spoiler: we'll explain why it isn't)," wrote the financial analysts at MoffettNathanson in a recent note to investors.

"While our first look at Crown Castle's 2023 guide proved slightly ahead of what most were looking for from a headline perspective, we would caution investors that the devil is in the details," warned the financial analysts at Wells Fargo in their note to investors.

At the heart of the issue are one-time events that are helping to boost Crown Castle's overall expectations for 2023. For example, the company expects to receive a bump from T-Mobile due to the fees it will pay Crown Castle for canceling some of the small cells that Sprint ordered before T-Mobile acquired the company.

When those one-time events are stripped out of Crown Castle's overall 2023 financial guidance, it doesn't look that much different from Crown Castle's 2022 results. And that lack of growth – amid US operators' big 5G network buildouts – is sparking caution among some analysts.

According to the MoffettNathanson analysts, Crown Castle's overall 2023 numbers "are noticeably below forecasts."

One to watch

Crown Castle is one of the nation's three big cell tower operators, alongside SBA Communications and American Tower. Crown Castle owns 40,000 cell towers, 115,000 small cells and 85,000 route miles of fiber across most of the biggest cities in the US.

Small cells often sit atop light poles. (Source: Michael Vi/Alamy Stock Photo)
Small cells often sit atop light poles.
(Source: Michael Vi/Alamy Stock Photo)

Moreover, Crown Castle routinely provides its next-year financial outlook during its third quarter, whereas much of the rest of the US telecom industry does so in the fourth quarter. Thus, Crown Castle is often an early indicator of which way the wind is blowing in the US wireless industry.

And, according to the 2023 outlook that Crown Castle supplied this week alongside its third quarter 2022 results, there's a bit of an ill wind blowing. Meaning, the company doesn't expect its big customers – AT&T, Verizon and T-Mobile – to spend very heavily on small cells and cell towers next year.

Crown Castle's overall 2023 forecasts "are likely to be viewed as disappointing," according to the financial analysts at Cowen. Indeed, the company's shares fell slightly to around $126 per share after the company released its third quarter 2022 results.

However, Crown Castle executives sought to offer a relatively positive outlook.

"We've seen the carrier investment cycle continue, and at this point, I don't have any concern that we're going to see a pullback from that front on the carrier side. They all have multi-year plans that they've shared with us. And they've obviously made sizable commitments to us around that, around those deployment cycles," Crown Castle CFO Dan Schlanger said during the company's recent quarterly earnings call, according to a Seeking Alpha transcript.

Broadly, Crown Castle executives said they continue to see demand for cell towers. As for small cells, they said the company expects to switch on roughly 10,000 small cells next year for the likes of Verizon and T-Mobile, up from 5,000 last year.

And the financial analysts at Raymond James also offered some positivity: "And in the case of any economic downturn, we believe carriers would be much quicker to cut back on various internal opex expenses and handset promotions rather than anything related to tower spending and leasing," they wrote in a note to investors.

A spending slowdown in the US

5G has been a hot topic for the US wireless industry for years now. But it certainly caught fire in 2021 and throughout 2022 as T-Mobile, Verizon and AT&T all spent heavily to expand their networks using valuable midband spectrum.

However, there are some indications that such network spending may start to slow beginning next year as US operators finish the initial part of their midband 5G network buildouts. Indeed, executives from both Verizon and T-Mobile have signaled that they expect to reduce their overall capital expenses (capex) starting next year.

That message is also beginning to trickle out from big 5G equipment suppliers. For example, Ericsson recently warned of a coming slowdown in North America, its biggest market. "Operators are guiding for lower capex in 2023," said CEO Börje Ekholm. His hope is that other regions will pick up the slack for Ericsson.

Some financial analysts noted that Crown Castle may be the first big US tower company to witness this spending slowdown because its network holdings are located in big US cities where operators have spent much of their initial 5G focus. SBA and American Tower, on the other hand, own towers throughout the US and therefore may not see a slowdown next year because operators will be working to extend their midband 5G buildouts into more rural areas throughout 2023.

Related posts:

Mike Dano, Editorial Director, 5G & Mobile Strategies, Light Reading | @mikeddano

COMMENTS
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
Add Comment
Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
sponsor supplied content
5G Voice in a nutshell. Learn it in 5 minutes!
Transforming Singapore's future with 5G: Singtel - the first and most powerful 5G standalone network in Singapore
The recipe for 5G slicing success: Far EasTone and Ericsson's world-first 5G end-to-end multiple network slicing trial
Canada’s 5G future: How Rogers deployed Canada's first 5G standalone network
3GPP Release 17: Completing the First Phase of 5G Evolution
How will Sidelink Bring a New Level of 5G Versatility?
Setting off the 5G Advanced Evolution
Scaling 5G IoT with NR-Light
Educational Resources Archive
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
Asia Tech 2022 Digital Symposium
November 10, 2022, Digital Symposium
5G Next Wave and Service Evolution
November 15-17, 2022, Two Day Digital Symposium
Service Provider Security Strategies for the Hybrid Era Digital Symposium
December 1, 2022, Digital Symposium
5G Transport & Networking Strategies
December 6, 2022, One Day Live Event
Cable Next-Gen Business Services Digital Symposium
December 6, 2022, Digital Symposium
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
October 25, 2022 Coherent Optics: 100G, 400G and Beyond
October 26, 2022 Why should CSPs rethink the role of billing?
October 26, 2022 Service Provider AI Survey 2022 Results: Accelerating AI Deployment in Data Centers and Mobile Networks
October 27, 2022 5G Real-time Analytics: The Last Mile of Automation
November 2, 2022 Why Telcos Need a Cloud Strategy: 4 must have considerations
November 2, 2022 Simplifying Operations with Multi-layer Network Control
November 3, 2022 Evolve your network with Cisco Silicon One
November 3, 2022 Using Data to Streamline Service Provider Operations
November 8, 2022 PON’s Capabilities Beyond Residential – focus on Enterprises
November 8, 2022 Beat the Competition With a Subscriber Acquisition Strategy
November 9, 2022 Shining the Light on Next-gen Cable Network Evolution
November 10, 2022 Asia Tech 2022 Digital Symposium
November 15, 2022 5G Next Wave and Service Evolution Digital Symposium, Day 1
November 16, 2022 Bridging the Digital Divide
November 17, 2022 SCTE® LiveLearning for Professionals Webinar™ Series: Lowering Latency Levels
November 17, 2022 5G Next Wave and Service Evolution Digital Symposium, Day 2
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
Huawei Won the "Outstanding FTTH Solution" Award at BBWF 2022 with Leading 50G PON Innovation By Huawei
Beyond 10Gb/s, the next step will be 50G-PON By Huawei
All-in-One Nomadic 5G New telecommunication solutions for rapid response in disaster zones and beyond By ZTE
800G Pluggable MSA Announces a Demo of 800G-LR4 Transceiver Prototype By Huawei
Moore's Law Is Dead. Where Is Energy Saving Heading in the Electronic Information Industry? By C114
All Partner Perspectives
GUEST PERSPECTIVES - curated contributions
Hard times for hardware SIMs By Hamish White, Founder and CEO, Mobilise
Making the most of Wi-Fi 6E By Kurt Schaubach, CTO, Federated Wireless
All Guest Perspectives
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE