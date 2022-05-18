Sign In Register
5G
6G
The Core
The Edge
Open RAN
Private Networks
The Cloud
Security
AI/Automation
Cable Tech
DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services 10G The Bauminator
IoT
OSS/BSS/CX
SD-WAN
Optical/IP
FTTX DCI Routing Any Haul/X-Haul
Test & Measurement
Services
4G/3G/WiFi
Satellite
Video/Media
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
MWC Resource Center Big 5G Event
Events
Big 5G Event 5G Orchestration & Service Assurance Digital SymposiumCable Next-Gen Europe
Events Archives
Digital Event Archives APAC Digital Symposium - Next-Gen Broadband Open RAN Digital Symposium Cable Next-Gen Technologies & Strategies
Microsites
5G Testing Resource Center
White Papers
Leaders In:
Leaders In Pluggable Optics Leaders in Open RAN Leaders In 5G Orchestration
Market Leader Programs
5G Transport: A 2021 Heavy Reading Survey The Journey to Cloud Native Coherent Optics at 400G, 800G, and Beyond 2021 Heavy Reading Open RAN Operator Survey
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
Digital Infrastructure

Component shortage continues to drag on market – Dell'Oro

News Wire Feed Light Reading 5/18/2022
Comment (0)

REDWOOD CITY, Calif. – According to a new report from Dell'Oro Group, the trusted source for market information about the telecommunications, networks, and data center IT industries, Microwave Transmission equipment revenue grew 7 percent year-over-year in the first quarter of 2022. In the quarter, Huawei and ZTE grew revenues at a faster pace than the market, resulting in significant market share gains for each company compared to the year-ago quarter.

Highlights from the 1Q 2022 Quarterly Report:

  • Mobile backhaul drove better than expected results in Microwave Transmission. We estimate the Microwave Transmission market grew 7 percent year-over-year (Y/Y) in 1Q 2022 due to a 16 percent Y/Y growth in mobile backhaul. This sharp growth however was slightly offset by a decline in the Verticals market.
  • Component shortages and supply chain issues in the quarter seemed to have worsened compared to the prior quarter. We estimate that without component shortages and supply chain issues the Microwave Transmission market could have grown 11 percent Y/Y in the quarter.
  • Significant market share shifts occurred in the quarter with Huawei and ZTE each gaining over 4 percentage points of share compared to 1Q 2021.

Read the full release here.

Dell'Oro

COMMENTS
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
Add Comment
Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
sponsor supplied content
Whirlwind tour: How 800G is already benefiting network providers around the world
Video - Wavelogic 5 Nano: Addressing the broadest range of networkingapplications from coherent pluggables
What you need to know to start your IP/Optical convergence journey
Level up IP/Optical network operations with intelligent network control
Video - In the lab encryption: Waveserver 5 safeguards sensitive data with 800G optical layer encryption
Wi-Fi EasyMesh: Delivering Interoperability and Speed to Market
Infobrief: EXFO adaptive service assurance: reveal the invisible
Blog post: The need for a new type of telecom service assurance: adaptive service assurance delivers end-to-end network visibility
Educational Resources Archive
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
5G Orchestration & Service Assurance Digital Symposium
June 7-9, 2022, Digital Symposium
Cable Next-Gen Europe
June 21, 2022, One Day Live Event
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
May 19, 2022 SCTE® LiveLearning for Professionals Webinar™ Series: Working With 5G and Wi-Fi 6
May 26, 2022 Creating Order(s) from Chaos – Automating the way network services are bought and sold between Communication Service Providers
May 26, 2022 Rethinking Network Security To Accommodate Work-From-Home Requirements
June 7, 2022 5G Orchestration & Service Assurance Digital Symposium Day One
June 8, 2022 Nearing the Shannon Limit: Evolving Coherent Optical Networks to Terabits and Beyond
June 9, 2022 5G Orchestration & Service Assurance Digital Symposium - Day Two
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
Zyxel’s WiFi 6 Portfolio Opens Service Opportunities for Providers By Pedro Pereira, for Zyxel
Paving the Way to Autonomous 5G Networks By Radcom
The Missing Link Between 5G and Retail IoT By Esper
Is Your Workforce Ready? By Mark Dzuban, President & CEO of SCTE, a subsidiary of CableLabs
What Can the Telecoms Industry Learn From Top-Flight Orchestral Conductors? By Ron Porter, Head of 5G, Network & OSS Product Marketing, Amdocs
All Partner Perspectives
GUEST PERSPECTIVES - curated contributions
MEF's Universal SD-WAN Edge: Now is the time By Faisal Khan, Telco Cloud blogger, service provider employee and Light Reading contributor
Now is the time for big ideas By Diane Christman, President and CEO, The Cable Center
All Guest Perspectives
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE