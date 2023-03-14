Ciena supports Colt's launch of long-haul networking services in Japan

TOKYO – Ciena (NYSE: CIEN) announced today that Colt Technology Services (Colt) is now able to run high-capacity services across long distances spanning more than 500km using Ciena's industry-leading coherent technology.

With Ciena's 6500 Reconfigurable Line System (RLS), Waveserver 5 compact interconnect platform powered by WaveLogic 5 Extreme (WL5e) coherent optics, and Manage, Control and Plan (MCP) domain controller, the upgrade more than doubles Colt's network capacity.

With the Ciena 6500 RLS, Colt can simplify deployment, operation, and troubleshooting with built-in tools like Zero-Touch Provisioning (ZTP), network auto-discovery, and real-time network monitoring and visibility. Network adaptability is also enhanced with automated calibration. Additionally, with RLS's integrated L-band amplification and ASE noise loading, the upgrade has no impact to existing C-band traffic and does not require any visits or changes to line amplifier sites, enabling stable and uninterrupted service launches.

This upgrade to the Colt IQ Network follows an earlier milestone, when Colt, in collaboration with Ciena, became the first provider to transport 600G wavelength services in a long-haul live network in Japan.

Read the full press release here.

