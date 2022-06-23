Sign In Register
5G
6G
The Core
The Edge
Open RAN
Private Networks
The Cloud
Security
AI/Automation
Cable Tech
DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services 10G The Bauminator
IoT
OSS/BSS/CX
SD-WAN
Optical/IP
FTTX DCI Routing Any Haul/X-Haul
Test & Measurement
Services
4G/3G/WiFi
Satellite
Video/Media
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
MWC Resource Center Big 5G Event
Events
Events Archives
Digital Event Archives Cable Next-Gen Europe 5G Orchestration & Service Assurance Digital Symposium Big 5G Event
Microsites
5G Testing Resource Center
White Papers
Leaders In:
Leaders In Pluggable Optics Leaders In – Cloud Leaders In 5G Orchestration
Market Leader Programs
5G Transport: A 2021 Heavy Reading Survey The Journey to Cloud Native Coherent Optics at 400G, 800G, and Beyond 2021 Heavy Reading Open RAN Operator Survey
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
Digital Infrastructure

Charter, Dish, others sign up for Airwaive's cell site finder

News Analysis Mike Dano, Editorial Director, 5G & Mobile Strategies 6/23/2022
Comment (0)

Charter Communications, Dish Network and Carolina West Wireless are among dozens of wireless network operators that have signed up to use a cell site matchmaking service from startup Airwaive.

However, according to Airwaive CEO Jeff Yee, it's still early days for the company. He told Light Reading that Airwaive has a few cell sites commercially operational in Dallas, with another 50 in the works. The company expects that number to rise to around 100 by the end of 2022.

"We expect that to really pick up" in 2023, said Beau Peters, Airwaive's SVP of strategy and partnerships.

Airwaive, which launched in September last year, has around 14 employees and has received $3.5 million in venture funding. Its basic premise is to connect network operators with property owners willing to host their equipment – a sort of Airbnb for the wireless industry.

Yee said Airwaive today counts fully 6.7 million locations – mostly in the US but also in some international locations – where network operators can potentially install their equipment. The locations cover all types of properties, with retailer Walgreens as one big-name participant that Airwaive can name publicly, Yee said.

Like Airbnb, Airwaive essentially operates a marketplace. Network operators first outline the locations where they need sites and the amount they're willing to pay in rent for those locations. The offers are then delivered to relevant property owners, who can decide to host the equipment on rooftops or other locations.

"We're now starting to see ... a nice offer flow through the platform," Peters said. He noted that Airwaive is seeing significant interest from wireless Internet service providers looking to use its platform to expand the range of their services.

Small cells and cryptocurrency

Airwaive is primarily focused on the market for small cells, though Yee said the company lists some bigger macro cell tower sites. He acknowledged that interest in small cell locations has waned in recent years as big US network operators focus on their midband 5G spectrum buildouts via macro cell towers. But he said interest in small cells appears set to ramp up again as those midband buildouts conclude over the next few years.

Indeed, research and consulting firm Dell'Oro recently reported that demand for small cells remains strong globally. The firm said revenues for small cell radios advanced 15% year-over-year in the first quarter of this year, growing at a faster pace than the broader market for small cell plus macro radio equipment.

As Airwaive generates momentum behind its marketplace, Yee said the company is turning its sights to a new concept: cryptocurrency. Later this year, the company will introduce a blockchain-based cryptocurrency service – using tokens developed by Airwaive – that will allow network operators to pay equipment hosts in digital currency, he explained. The service will also include a mechanism that will allow the hosts themselves to pay for the equipment necessary for network operators to expand their service.

Yee acknowledged that the model is similar to the one being used by startup Helium. Helium promises to reward users – via its own cryptocurrency tokens – who purchase Helium-compatible equipment and broadcast its wireless signals, whether that's LoRa or 5G.

However, those payments are based in part on the data traffic traveling over Helium's network. In the case of Airwaive, Yee said the company will dole out cryptocurrency tokens based on the revenues it gets from network operators looking for suitable cell sites.

"All this is backed by real revenues," he said, adding that Airwaive's network operator partners will be able to choose to use regular money or cryptocurrency for their transactions with cell site hosts.

Related posts:

Mike Dano, Editorial Director, 5G & Mobile Strategies, Light Reading | @mikeddano

COMMENTS
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
Add Comment
Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
sponsor supplied content
HPE RAN Automation - Cloudify and Disaggregate RAN without complexity
451 Report: The State of Proactive Customer Engagement in the Telecommunications Industry
TBR: 5G Economy Requires a Modernized Approach to Monetization
Telefonica: Evolving the OSS for SDN and Automation
Unlocking Potential: A Unified Approach to Inventory
Full steam ahead for Industry 4.0: Exploring BSS for smart factories
Telco BSS: Elevate the 5G B2B customer experience
Is BSS ready to monetize enterprise 5G?
Educational Resources Archive
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING WEBINARS
June 23, 2022 Voice services just got a whole lot simpler
June 23, 2022 Is Your Broadband Service Ready to Take on Consumer Giants?
June 28, 2022 The Open, Automated & Programmable Transport Network
June 28, 2022 Telco Data Governance Strategies: Four Keys to Success
June 29, 2022 A deep dive in Sunrise’s 5G adventure: technology, business and collaboration
July 12, 2022 Private 5G & The Telco Opportunity: Lessons from Real-World Implementations
July 12, 2022 Driving AI & Automation in CSP Networks
July 14, 2022 Scaling 5G to new frontiers with NR-Light
July 21, 2022 SCTE® LiveLearning for Professionals Webinar™ Series: Prepping Cable's Networks for 10G
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
Huawei's NetEngine 8000 M4 Universal Service Router Wins the Interop 2022 Best of Show Award By Huawei
Huawei Wins the "Best New Gamechanger or Innovation" Award at the NGON WDM Forum 2022 By Huawei
Huawei Releases the New Vision of Optical Transport Network to Help Operators Succeed in Business Growth and TCO optimization By Huawei
Huawei and China Mobile Research Institute Jointly Launch the Industry's First Super C120+L120 Single-Fiber Ultra-wide Spectrum OTN Solution By Huawei
Manufacturers Need a Converged Private Network - Not a 5G Tech Island By Dan Kurschner, Senior Product Marketing Manager, for CISCO
All Partner Perspectives
GUEST PERSPECTIVES - curated contributions
MEF's Universal SD-WAN Edge: Now is the time By Faisal Khan, Telco Cloud blogger, service provider employee and Light Reading contributor
Now is the time for big ideas By Diane Christman, President and CEO, The Cable Center
All Guest Perspectives
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE