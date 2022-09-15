Biznet to accelerate connectivity across Indonesia with Ciena

JAKARTA, Indonesia – Biznet, an integrated digital infrastructure company in Indonesia, has selected Ciena's (NYSE: CIEN) 6500 Packet Optical Platform powered by WaveLogic coherent optics to help boost the network capacity, coverage and adaptability of the New Biznet Fiber. With Ciena's technology, Biznet can expand its network to more than 180 cities across the country and meet the growing needs of a digital Indonesia.

To be deployed by Ciena partner, Terrabit Networks, Ciena's 6500 integrates optical transport networking and flexible advanced photonics capabilities across multiple chassis form factors, providing Biznet with a programmable infrastructure that can dynamically scale and adjust to changing network requirements. Additionally, the 6500's high-density 10G and 100G transponders enable multi-protocol, low-latency and wire-speed encryption capabilities to maximize Biznet's service and enable the internet service provider to explore new business segments.

Read the full press release here.

