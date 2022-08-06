Sign In Register
5G
6G
The Core
The Edge
Open RAN
Private Networks
The Cloud
Security
AI/Automation
Cable Tech
DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services 10G The Bauminator
IoT
OSS/BSS/CX
SD-WAN
Optical/IP
FTTX DCI Routing Any Haul/X-Haul
Test & Measurement
Services
4G/3G/WiFi
Satellite
Video/Media
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
MWC Resource Center Big 5G Event
Events
5G Orchestration & Service Assurance Digital SymposiumCable Next-Gen Europe
Events Archives
Digital Event Archives Big 5G Event APAC Digital Symposium - Next-Gen Broadband Open RAN Digital Symposium
Microsites
5G Testing Resource Center
White Papers
Leaders In:
Leaders In Pluggable Optics Leaders In – Cloud Leaders In 5G Orchestration
Market Leader Programs
5G Transport: A 2021 Heavy Reading Survey The Journey to Cloud Native Coherent Optics at 400G, 800G, and Beyond 2021 Heavy Reading Open RAN Operator Survey
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
Digital Infrastructure

Bandwidth demand set to rebound: TeleGeography

News Analysis Robert Clark 6/8/2022
Comment (0)

Bandwidth demand on the key trans-Atlantic route is likely to rebound this year, with TeleGeography analysts predicting growth of around 30%.

Tim Stronge, VP of research at TeleGeography, said that while trans-Atlantic capacity grew 25% last year to around 450Tbps, this was a "fairly dramatic deceleration" from the previous three years when consumption grew at around 60%.

He said the Atlantic corridor, the world's most heavily-trafficked cable route, is usually a harbinger of demand in other parts of the world. But he pointed out that while growth in demand slowed in 2021 – mainly due to component supply issues – that still meant an extra 90Tbps was added.

Bandwidth growth in the short term will be driven by over-the-top giants connecting new data centers in Europe and the US. (Source: Sybille Reuter/Alamy Stock Photo)
Bandwidth growth in the short term will be driven by over-the-top giants connecting new data centers in Europe and the US.
(Source: Sybille Reuter/Alamy Stock Photo)

"To put that into context, 90Tbps would have been more than enough to accommodate all new cables and upgrades across the Pacific, US-Latin America, and Europe-Middle East combined. It's an amazing amount of capacity," Stronge told an online event last week.

He said TeleGeography was anticipating a "re-acceleration of growth" in 2022, with a forecast of an additional 136Tbps in capacity.

"The fact is it's really difficult to accommodate this scale of growth," Stronge said. "You need not only a lot of cards, SLTs for existing cables but we have been needing and are going to need new cables."

A 'huge market'

Stronge said growth in the short term would be driven by over-the-top (OTT) giants like Facebook and Amazon, which now dominate the global bandwidth business, connecting new data centers in Europe and the US.

"So we think there will be robust growth for the next several years across the Atlantic," he said.

The OTT firms now account for two-thirds of all international subsea traffic – up from 6% in 2010, according to TeleGeography. That made the addressable market for third-party wholesalers on the Atlantic route around 13%, Stronge said. That might seem small but not in the context of the total route capacity of 445Tbps.

"It's huge," he said. "58Tbps is the addressable capacity that could be captured by traditional wholesalers [in 2021]. That's 5800 gigawaves. There's definitely still a market for wavelengths across the Atlantic and it's really large."

Stronge said prices were falling steadily on global cable routes, although the declines had slowed in recent years. Over the period from 2018 to 2021, the price of a 100Gbps wavelength was down 7% on the LA-Tokyo route, 12% on London-Singapore and 17% between Miami and Sao Paulo.

Want to know more? Sign up to get our dedicated newsletters direct to your inbox.

The London-New York price had fallen 18%, although Stronge said the recent addition of fresh capacity had pushed some prices higher, as often happens with new cables with a small number of customers.

Looking ahead, the continued advances in new cable technology make it likely that fiber pairs could soon be a unit of wholesale capacity, Stronge said. "But we're not there yet," he added.

Related posts:

— Robert Clark, contributing editor, special to Light Reading

COMMENTS
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
Add Comment
Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
sponsor supplied content
Full steam ahead for Industry 4.0: Exploring BSS for smart factories
Telco BSS: Elevate the 5G B2B customer experience
Is BSS ready to monetize enterprise 5G?
Game plan: BSS for 5G enterprise customer experience
Driving 5G Monetization with End-to-End Network Slicing
Amdocs Open RAN Solution Profile
Open RAN Solution Datasheet
The business drivers for building smarter RANs
Educational Resources Archive
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
5G Orchestration & Service Assurance Digital Symposium
June 7-9, 2022, Digital Symposium
Cable Next-Gen Europe
June 21, 2022, One Day Live Event
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
June 8, 2022 Nearing the Shannon Limit: Evolving Coherent Optical Networks to Terabits and Beyond
June 9, 2022 5G Orchestration & Service Assurance Digital Symposium - Day Two
June 15, 2022 Pathways to Net Zero Emissions for the Mobile Telecom Industry
June 16, 2022 SCTE® LiveLearning for Professionals Webinar™ Series: Pumping the Power of PON & Fiber
June 21, 2022 CNG Europe 2022 - Getting to 10G with Fiber and PON
June 22, 2022 Can Your Network Weather the Next Storm?
June 22, 2022 Open, Multi-Service Aggregation at the Edge
June 23, 2022 Voice services just got a whole lot simpler
June 28, 2022 Telco Data Governance Strategies: Four Keys to Success
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
China Southern Power, CAICT, Huawei Release White Paper on 5G VPP Security By Huawei
MTN Group Deploys Premium Wi-Fi, Utilizing Autonomous Driving Networks to Improve User Experience By Huawei
Huawei Proposes a New Data Storage Concept: Building a Data-Centric, Trustworthy Storage Foundation for Diverse Applications By Huawei
Huawei’s Intelligent World 2030 Envisions a Brighter Future By Pedro Pereira, for Huawei
Mobile Telecom – Leading and Enabling the Path to Net Zero By James Crawshaw, for Nokia
All Partner Perspectives
GUEST PERSPECTIVES - curated contributions
MEF's Universal SD-WAN Edge: Now is the time By Faisal Khan, Telco Cloud blogger, service provider employee and Light Reading contributor
Now is the time for big ideas By Diane Christman, President and CEO, The Cable Center
All Guest Perspectives
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE