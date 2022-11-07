AT&T delivers pan-European network for Nippon Gases

MADRID – What's the story? AT&T is deploying a software-driven network across Europe for Nippon Gases, to support the company's ongoing mission to 'make life better through gas technology'. The SD-WAN deployment covers sites across 13 countries.

Why is this important?

Nippon Gases, headquartered in Madrid, Spain, produces a range of industrial and medical gases for its customers across Europe. The company chose AT&T to deliver, deploy and manage its upgraded network, with four key aims in mind: creating a modern and resilient network architecture to support future business growth, increasing employee productivity, boosting innovation, and ultimately delivering a more cost-effective operating environment.

Nippon Gases is committed to innovation to improve its services in every industry it supports, and digitalization is a core element. AT&T worked closely with the customers team throughout the process, delivering workshops with third-party vendors and piloting the technology at selected sites to optimize the solution.

