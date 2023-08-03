ASE slashes cable power consumption by 60% with Ciena

HANOVER, Md. – Asia Submarine-cable Express (ASE), a consortium of Asian telecommunications carriers managing the ASE cable system, is working with Ciena (NYSE: CIEN) to improve the design capacity and sustainability of its cable system.

Running a total of 8,148km, the ASE high-capacity cable system connects Japan to Hong Kong, Malaysia, the Philippines, and Singapore. Ciena's GeoMesh Extreme, leveraging Waveserver 5 powered by WaveLogic 5 Extreme and an optical bypass, will deliver more capacity through ASE's existing cable, enabling improvement in its design capacity of 193%. Optimized for 100GbE and 400GbE applications with unmatched scaling capabilities, Waveserver 5 also minimizes ASE's rack space and reduces power consumption by 60% for a greener solution.

The ASE cable also utilizes Ciena's 6500 Packet-Optical Platforms in a Submarine Line Terminal Equipment (SLTE) configuration and Manage, Control and Plan (MCP) domain controller. Ciena Services is providing consulting, systems integration, maintenance and network transformation services to the cable, a collaboration between the region's telecommunication carriers—NTT Ltd Japan Corporation (NTT LJ), PLDT, StarHub and Telekom Malaysia.

