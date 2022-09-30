Sign In Register
5G
6G
Broadband
The Core
The Edge
Open RAN
Private Networks
The Cloud
Security
AI/Automation
Cable Tech
DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services 10G The Bauminator
IoT
OSS/BSS/CX
SD-WAN
Optical/IP
FTTX DCI Routing Any Haul/X-Haul
Test & Measurement
Services
4G/3G/WiFi
Satellite
Video/Media
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
MWC Resource Center Big 5G Event
Events
The Programmable Telco Digital SymposiumOpen RAN Digital SymposiumAsia Tech 2022 Digital Symposium5G Next Wave and Service EvolutionService Provider Security Strategies for the Hybrid Era Digital Symposium
Events Archives
Digital Event Archives Converging the HFC & 5G Networks Transforming the Cable HFC Network Breakfast Event at SCTE Cable-Tec Expo Edge Computing Digital Symposium
Microsites
5G Testing Resource Center
White Papers
Leaders In:
Leaders In Pluggable Optics Leaders In – Cloud Leaders In 5G Orchestration
Heavy Reading Analysts
Market Leader Programs
Open, Automated & Programmable Transport 5G Transport: A 2021 Heavy Reading Survey The Journey to Cloud Native Coherent Optics at 400G, 800G, and Beyond
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
Any Haul/X-Haul

Eurobites: Ericsson, O2 Telefónica demo 5G wireless backhaul in Germany

News Analysis Paul Rainford, Assistant Editor, Europe 9/30/2022
Comment (0)

Also in today's EMEA regional roundup: Teesdale gets the gigabit; Vodafone brings 4G to the Tube; Swisscom switches the lights off.

  • Ericsson and O2 Telefónica have jointly demonstrated 5G wireless backhaul technology for rural and suburban areas of Germany. The backhaul link utilized the 18GHz frequency band, dual antennas in a MIMO configuration, and commercial Mini-Link radios together with a pre-commercial baseband algorithm that allowed the use of MIMO in 2 x 112MHz channels. According to Ericsson, the test showed that the technology can deliver speeds of up to 10 Gbit/s over a distance of more than 10km. Rural areas have traditionally been difficult to serve, as high capacities require broad bandwidths that have usually only been available in mmWave frequency bands, which are more susceptible to adverse weather conditions.

    (Source: Ericsson)
    (Source: Ericsson)

  • Borderlink, an independent broadband provider based in Scotland, has landed a £6.6 million (US$7.3 million) UK government contract to build a gigabit-capable network to reach more than 4,000 premises in northeast England's Teesdale region. The contract was awarded under the government's Project Gigabit scheme, a £5 billion ($5.5 billion) program to improve broadband speeds across the UK. Construction is due to begin in the spring.

  • Vodafone is promising that its customers will be able get 4G coverage right across the London Underground network – tunnels and all – by 2024. To make this happen, the operator has teamed up with Transport for London, which runs the Tube, and BAI Communications, which runs the subterranean mobile network. As things stand, 129 stations and 192 tunnels are not currently covered by any mobile signal.

  • Swisscom has committed to implementing a range of energy-saving measures, such as reducing indoor and outdoor lighting at its stores and offices as well as lowering the room temperature in all its buildings to a maximum of 20 degrees Celsius (68 degrees Fahrenheit), which should be plenty warm enough for those hardy, snow-loving Swiss types. The operator says it has been operating its entire network using renewable solar, wind and hydro power for more than ten years.

  • Nokia, working in partnership with Emitel and Oscilloquartz, has completed the deployment of an IP/MPLS transport network to support Poland's nationwide digital TV broadcasting infrastructure. The network will support Emitel's DVB-T2 platform, through which 13 million Poles receive a number of HD TV channels. The deployment was prompted by the Polish government's decision to upgrade all broadcast systems to the new DVB-T2 standard, which demands higher network capacity and synchronization accuracy.

  • The European Commission is proposing adaptations to EU law which would make it easier for EU citizens harmed by AI-driven products to sue their manufacturers. The Commission hopes that its proposed changes would, in the long run, build trust in AI and increase its uptake within the European market.

    — Paul Rainford, Assistant Editor, Europe, Light Reading

    • COMMENTS
    Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
    Add Comment
    Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
    EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
    sponsor supplied content
    Beamformer Antenna Technology
    Educational Resources Archive
    FEATURED VIDEO
    UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
    The Programmable Telco Digital Symposium
    October 4-6, 2022, Two Day Digital Symposium
    Open RAN Digital Symposium
    October 18-20, 2022, Digital Symposium
    Asia Tech 2022 Digital Symposium
    November 10, 2022, Digital Symposium
    5G Next Wave and Service Evolution
    November 15-17, 2022, Two Day Digital Symposium
    Service Provider Security Strategies for the Hybrid Era Digital Symposium
    December 1, 2022, Digital Symposium
    5G Transport & Networking Strategies
    December 6, 2022, One Day Live Event
    Cable Next-Gen Business Services Digital Symposium
    December 6, 2022, Digital Symposium
    All Upcoming Live Events
    UPCOMING WEBINARS
    October 4, 2022 The Programmable Telco Digital Symposium, Day 1
    October 6, 2022 The Programmable Telco Digital Symposium, Day 2
    October 11, 2022 Decoding End to End Automation for 5G: ORAN and Telco Cloud
    October 11, 2022 Amdocs Charging: 5G monetization gets supercharged
    October 13, 2022 FTTR Realize Experience Monetization at Home
    October 13, 2022 5G Network Slicing Operator Survey: Results and Analysis
    October 18, 2022 Open Ran Digital Symposium, Day 1
    October 20, 2022 Open Ran Digital Symposium, Day 2
    October 20, 2022 SCTE® LiveLearning for Professionals Webinar™ Series: Converging Wireline and Wireless Networks
    October 25, 2022 Coherent Optics: 100G, 400G and Beyond
    October 26, 2022 Why should CSPs rethink the role of billing?
    October 26, 2022 Service Provider AI Survey 2022 Results: Accelerating AI Deployment in Data Centers and Mobile Networks
    November 22, 2022 Unified orchestration and assurance power intent-driven networking in the 5G-era
    Webinar Archive
    PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
    China Unicom Jiangsu Completes First-Phase Commercial Deployment of OTN P2MP Private Lines to Enable Digital Transformation of SMEs By Huawei
    Indosat Ooredoo Hutchison reflects on its transformation journey accelerate Indonesia Digital Transformation By Indosat Ooredoo Hutchison
    LR tackles HFC network transformation, convergence at SCTE Cable-Tec Expo By
    New SCTE Standards Groups Prioritize Availability and Reliability By Dean Stoneback, for SCTE
    How service assurance accelerates the path to hyperautomation and optimized service monetization By Luc-Yves Pagal Vinette, Director, Network & OSS Product Marketing, Amdocs
    All Partner Perspectives
    GUEST PERSPECTIVES - curated contributions
    Hard times for hardware SIMs By Hamish White, Founder and CEO, Mobilise
    Making the most of Wi-Fi 6E By Kurt Schaubach, CTO, Federated Wireless
    All Guest Perspectives
    HOME
    Sign In
    SEARCH
    CLOSE
    MORE
    CLOSE