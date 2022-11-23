Sign In Register
2G/3G/4G
5G
6G
AI/Automation
Broadband
Fixed Wireless Access FTTX Wi-Fi
Cable Tech
10G DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services The Bauminator
Climate Change
Digital Divide
Digital Infrastructure
Any Haul/X-Haul DCI
IoT
Open RAN
Optical/IP
Routing/Switching
OSS/BSS/CX
Private Networks
Regulatory/Politics
Satellite
SD-WAN
Security
Semiconductors/Network platforms
Service Provider Cloud
Services
Test & Measurement
The Core
The Edge
Video/Media
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
MWC Resource Center Big 5G Event
Events
5G Transport & Networking StrategiesCable Next-Gen Business Services Digital Symposium
Events Archives
Digital Event Archives 5G Next Wave and Service Evolution Asia Tech 2022 Digital Symposium Open RAN Digital Symposium
Microsites
5G Testing Resource Center
White Papers
Leaders In:
Leaders In Edge Leaders In Pluggable Optics Leaders In Cloud Leaders In 5G Orchestration
Heavy Reading Analysts
Market Leader Programs
5G Network Slicing Operator Survey Open, Automated & Programmable Transport 5G Transport: A 2021 Heavy Reading Survey The Journey to Cloud Native Coherent Optics at 400G, 800G, and Beyond
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
Digital Infrastructure

Another telco supply-chain shortage: cable ships

News Analysis
Comment (0)

Here's another shortage in the supply chain: cable ships.

It's an open secret in the submarine cable industry that supply of the vessels that lay undersea fiber and carry out maintenance is close to a breaking point.

There's a waiting list until 2025 for cable-laying ships, says Mike Constable, chief strategy officer of HMN Technologies, the former Huawei Marine company.

He told the recent Submarine Networks conference that the industry is "going through unprecedented times in terms of scarcity of this asset."

"This is something the industry has struggled [with] for some time. Everyone expects the Internet to be free."

He said a cable vessel costs US$80-$100 million to build, with annual running costs of around $12-$14 million.

With rising interest rates and shortages of key back-deck equipment, "it's a very challenging time to do new builds."

Supply of cable vessels is near a breaking point as relentless cost-cutting drives out profit down the supply chain. (Source: Xinhua/Alamy Stock Photo)
Supply of cable vessels is near a breaking point as relentless cost-cutting drives out profit down the supply chain.
(Source: Xinhua/Alamy Stock Photo)

The availability of cable maintenance ships is also extremely tight, with the global fleet having to service a rapidly growing number of cables in the water.

"Who is building these assets and where do the economics lie in bringing these assets to the market? That's a substantial challenge," Constable said.

Gavin Tully, managing partner at Pioneer Consulting, says the aging maintenance vessels, each typically around 30 to 40 years old, could become a crisis in the industry.

Ships are booked up to three years into the future with a narrow window.

'Crisis of our own making'

"When sourcing parts is a problem, you have a domino effect … that cascades through the entire industry, " Tully warned.

He described it as "a crisis of our own making – we have squeezed cost and fat out of suppliers."

He said the need to win the business of hyperscalers with the lowest cost per bit is driving competition between the fiber systems suppliers.

"At the top, hyperscalers tend to make decisions based on price, because there are only three global suppliers who can work with them," Tully said in a written response to Light Reading.

Competition between suppliers had squeezed prices through the entire supply chain, leading to inevitable shortcuts and a fall in quality.

"Quality has dropped considerably in the past few years across the board as suppliers cut staff while expanding factory output.

"Hyperscalers want three to five cables on their critical routes so if one fails it's not seen as a major problem."

Want to know more? Sign up to get our dedicated newsletters direct to your inbox.

The industry economics are unlikely to change, he said. "There's very little incentive baked into the industry for anything else."

The needs of hyperscalers will continue to drive down prices, while there is little likelihood of marine construction companies accelerating their ship-building.

"Although a new [ship] may appear every now and again, I believe the norm in the industry is going to be using 20- to 30-year-old vessels. It's simply too difficult to make money from a ship."

Related posts:

— Robert Clark, contributing editor, special to Light Reading

COMMENTS
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
Add Comment
Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
sponsor supplied content
The Economic Benefits of Juniper Apstra and CN2 in a Modern 5G Network
Location Data in the Digital Transformation Era
RAN Transformation for Dummies
White Paper: Security in Open RAN
Network Integration Case Study: Accelerating open vRAN deployment
How can you accelerate RAN deployments?
Coherent Optics: 100G, 400G, & Beyond: A 2022 Heavy Reading Survey
How video analytics can kickstart the edge opportunity for telcos
Educational Resources Archive
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
5G Transport & Networking Strategies
December 6, 2022, One Day Live Event
Cable Next-Gen Business Services Digital Symposium
December 6, 2022, Digital Symposium
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
November 29, 2022 The Secret Is Out: 5G Success with Intelligent Automation
November 29, 2022 5G Core Operator Survey: Charting the Route to 5G SA
November 30, 2022 Striding Towards the Intelligent World
November 30, 2022 Using real-time wireless network insights and intelligence to drive competitive advantage
December 1, 2022 New Best Practices for Metro Networks in the 5G Era
December 1, 2022 How Hybrid Supercapacitor Energy Storage Can Help Broadband Service Providers Improve Reliability, Reduce Costs and Achieve Sustainability Goals
December 6, 2022 Cable Next-Gen Business Services Digital Symposium
December 7, 2022 Overcoming 5G standalone delays to deliver new revenue
December 7, 2022 The Evolution of the Multi-Service Network Edge
December 13, 2022 How to sell cyber security to your subscribers
December 13, 2022 Pluggable Coherent Beyond the DCI Universe
December 13, 2022 Simplify your Multicloud Networking to Improve Business Agility and Reduce TCO
December 15, 2022 SCTE® LiveLearning for Professionals Webinar™ Series: Making Cable Smarter With AI, ML, Deep Learning and Automation
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
U-Joy Cities: China Unicom Guangdong and Huawei Jointly Improves 5G Voice Experience By Huawei
ZTE showcases 5G-enabled digital transformation By
MTN on path to unlocking 5GtoB opportunities in Africa By Ken Wieland
U-Joy Cities: China Unicom Guangdong and Huawei Commercially Roll Out 5G Cross-Site Super Uplink By Huawei
The "5G + Wi-Fi + IoT" Converged Campus Network Solution Sees World-First Commercial Use at a Top-Ranked University, Setting a New Benchmark for Smart Campus Networks By Huawei
All Partner Perspectives
GUEST PERSPECTIVES - curated contributions
Dismantling the dominance of Big Telco By Matt Carter, CEO, Aryaka
Hard times for hardware SIMs By Hamish White, Founder and CEO, Mobilise
All Guest Perspectives
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE