American Tower and IBM take sustainability from the cloud to the edge





Patrice McAree, VP of innovation for American Tower, joins the podcast to discuss how the wireless infrastructure provider is partnering with IBM to address artificial intelligence (AI) and sustainability goals.

Briana Frank, VP of product & design for IBM Cloud, also joins to share updates on some of IBM's new AI and cloud technologies.

American Tower's McAree discusses how the company's acquisition of CoreSite has impacted its data center business and gives his predictions for how the edge computing market is evolving.

Click on the caption button for a lightly edited transcript.

Here are a few topics we cover:

How service providers can stay competitive in the AI and cloud markets (00:30)

IBM's cloud carbon calculator provides insights into energy consumption (01:26)

American Tower's sustainability efforts (01:58)

Looking at how edge computing and AI are evolving to support new manufacturing and other use cases (05:20)

How American Tower's acquisition of CoreSite has impacted its data center business (07:35)

Update on IBM Cloud Satellite service (09:14)

How the telecom industry is approaching opportunities to use generative AI (12:40)

Related stories and links:

— Kelsey Kusterer Ziser, Senior Editor, Light Reading