Sign In Register
2G/3G/4G
5G & Beyond
6G
AI/Automation
Broadband
Fixed Wireless Access FTTX Wi-Fi
Cable Tech
10G DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services The Bauminator
Climate Change
Digital Divide
Digital Infrastructure
Any Haul/X-Haul DCI
IoT
Open RAN
Optical/IP
Routing/Switching
OSS/BSS/CX
Private Networks
Regulatory/Politics
Satellite
SD-WAN
Security
Semiconductors/Network platforms
Service Provider Cloud
Services
Test & Measurement
The Core
The Edge
Video/Media
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
MWC Insider Guide Big 5G Event
Events
5G Orchestration & Service Assurance Digital SymposiumCable Next-Gen Europe Digital SymposiumOpenRAN North America
Events Archives
Digital Event Archives Big 5G Event The Programmable Telco Digital Symposium APAC Digital Symposium
Microsites
White Papers
Leaders In:
Leaders In Edge Leaders In Pluggable Optics Leaders In Cloud Leaders In 5G Orchestration
Heavy Reading Analysts
Market Leader Programs
5G Transport - A 2023 Heavy Reading Survey 2023 Open RAN Operator Survey Coherent Optics at 100G, 400G, and Beyond Open RAN Platforms and Architectures Operator Survey Cloud Native 5G Core Operator Survey Bridging the Digital Divide 5G Network Slicing Operator Survey Open, Automated & Programmable Transport The Journey to Cloud Native
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
Digital Infrastructure

Airtel to take data center arm Nxtra to Africa

News Analysis

Airtel Business, the enterprise arm of Airtel, is all set to take its data center business, Nxtra, to Africa, where the Group has a massive presence.

"We already have 40 edge data centers in Africa, which we use for our own captive use. We have also invested in two submarine cables to Africa, 2Africa and Equiano. As these cables will land, we are setting up five hyperscale data centers in Africa. We have every intent to grow Africa in a big way," says Vani Venkatesh, Chief Executive Officer at Airtel Global Business. Airtel is one of the largest service providers in Africa with presence in 14 countries on the continent.

Both India and Africa are growing regions for hyperscalers and OTT players. (Source: Steve Jurvetson on Flickr CC2.0)
Both India and Africa are growing regions for hyperscalers and OTT players.
(Source: Steve Jurvetson on Flickr CC2.0)

Airtel Global Business is the international arm of Airtel Business which caters to its global customers, including service providers, over-the-top (OTT) players and multinationals, among others.

As of now Nxtra, a joint venture between Airtel and Carlyle, is present only in India, where it has 12 large data centers and 120 edge data centers. Carlyle Group completed the acquisition of a 24% stake in Airtel's Nxtra for $325 million last year.

Increasing broadband usage and growing numbers of subscribers in Africa are leading to a boom in the data center industry. Several tech players, including Google, Amazon, Oracle and Microsoft have invested in building data centers in Africa.

Recessionary environment and demanding customers

Even as the company expands its presence in Africa, it acknowledges that the industry is facing macroeconomic challenges, such as a recessionary environment and supply chain issues with semiconductors resulting from the war in Ukraine.

"We see some players [customers] starting to be slightly more measured about their spend. It's not that the network spending is becoming less, but maybe a tad more measured, especially with these macroeconomic factors," says Venkatesh.

What further adds to the challenge are growing customer expectations. "Compared to even about three-to-five years back, there's a multi-fold increase in the amount of data that's being transferred. There are customers who want 99.99% uptime across the four diversity paths … So that's a higher responsibility on us to make sure that the networks are upgraded and the delivery is robust. Everything is real time and the lead time is reduced. There's redundancy, there's diversity. And there's digitization so that it's seamless and on-demand. We are scaling up dramatically to ensure we continue to meet the growing needs of our customers," elaborates Venkatesh.

Growing competition

Hyperscalers and OTTs are driving the growth of international traffic, leading to growth in this segment for the telcos. What works for Airtel is that both India and Africa are growing regions for hyperscalers and OTT players. A large part of the population in both India and Africa is still to be connected, which means that both regions are going to be of interest for MAANG companies – meaning Meta, Amazon, Apple, Netflix and Google.

Even so, enterprise is the focus area of all service providers and there is emergence of new digital infrastructure providers, adding to the growing competition. For instance, Equinix entered Africa with the $320 million acquisition of MainOne last year.

"So one thing we have learned from our B2C [business-to-consumer] side is to never be complacent. There are three pillars for us [to fight competition]. First is to make sure we are outstanding on service, both on delivery and post-delivery assurance. Second is on product. We are trying to scale up digitally. We are building some APIs for direct integration and we are automating internal processes like feasibility and so on, which helps us get to the customer faster. Third is to develop products as per the customer needs as the customers' needs are continuously changing and how do we adapt ourselves in terms of different models of operation, in different ways of servicing the customer and different operating partnerships," says Venkatesh.

Airtel Global Business was in the news recently due to its partnership with Bridgepointe, a tech-advisory firm, which will seek to help US enterprises expand in India and Africa. Airtel plans to form more partnerships like this to grow its global business.

Want to know more? Sign up to get our dedicated newsletters direct to your inbox.

Commenting on the company's upcoming plans, Venkatesh says, "We've started to take our cloud offerings and IoT [Internet of Things] offerings to our customers. 5G is an upcoming space and is an opportunity for us. Apart from that, we would continue to scale our products, like Airtel IQ and Airtel Advantage, among others, over the next two-to-three years."

Related posts:

— Gagandeep Kaur, contributing editor, special to Light Reading

EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
sponsor supplied content
Rogers tackles network energy consumption
BT’s journey toward a 5G Core: A direct evolution to cloud native
5 Digital Monetization Use Cases
ACP Optimized Sales Datasheet
Embracing Digital Ecosystems with Partner Management
Finding the Right Path for B2B2C Success
Why CSPs Need a Clear Omnichannel Strategy to Sell B2B2X Services
How Embracing Automation Can Boost Productivity, Lower Costs, and Transform Your Operations
Educational Resources Archive
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
5G Orchestration & Service Assurance Digital Symposium
June 6-8, 2023, Digital Symposium
Cable Next-Gen Europe Digital Symposium
June 21, 2023, Digital Symposium
OpenRAN North America
December 6-7, 2023, New York City
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
June 6, 2023 5G Orchestration & Service Assurance Digital Symposium - Day 1
June 8, 2023 5G Orchestration & Service Assurance Digital Symposium - Day 2
June 13, 2023 Enhance Subscriber Growth with a Modern Approach to Network Planning
June 14, 2023 How do We Capture the 6G Experience?
June 14, 2023 The Power of Wholesale Order Automation: How New Advancements in Intercarrier Commerce Can Transform Your Business.
June 15, 2023 SCTE® LiveLearning for Professionals Webinar™ Series: Cranking Up the Upstream
June 20, 2023 5G standalone for breakout growth and efficiency
June 20, 2023 Optimizing Network Experience: Best Practices in IP Network Security
June 21, 2023 Cable Next-Gen Europe Digital Symposium
June 22, 2023 Next-Gen PON Digital Symposium
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
Victor Zhou from Huawei: T.U.R.B.O All-Optical Target Network Helps Operators Achieve New Business Growth in the Cloud Era By Huawei
China Mobile Completes China's First 5GC Resource-Pool Switchover with Huawei's Core Network O&M Solution By Huawei
ZTE reaffirms its commitment to ITU's Partner2Connect Digital Coalition By ZTE
Is The Traditional PayTV Provider Being Squeezed Out? By Terry Doyle for Enghouse Networks
5G New Calling Opens Vast Service Opportunities for Carriers By Huawei
All Partner Perspectives
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE