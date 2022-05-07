Sign In Register
Digital Infrastructure

ADVA's optical cesium atomic clock used to combat GNSS attacks, improve PNT resilience

News Wire Feed Light Reading 7/5/2022
Comment (0)

MUNICH – ADVA (FSE: ADV) today announced that POST Luxembourg has deployed ADVA's Oscilloquartz optical cesium atomic clock to protect its GNSS-based timing network from jamming and spoofing cyberattacks. The country's leading provider of ICT and telecom services is utilizing the aPNT+™ technology to meet the synchronization requirements of 5G mobile connectivity and next-generation enterprise cloud applications. With its high availability and unrivaled holdover, the optical cesium atomic clock solution ensures the accuracy and stability needed for the most stringent telecom applications. The solution integrated easily into POST Luxembourg's existing network management system and is remotely controlled and assured by the ADVA Ensemble Controller with Sync Director.

ADVA's coreSync OSA 3350 ePRC+™ is now enabling POST Luxembourg to outperform even the most stringent recommendations for the precision and stability of frequency, phase and time. Deployed in the core of the service provider's timing network, it's the ideal backup for satellite-based synchronization and the best defense against GNSS jamming and spoofing attacks. The coreSync OSA 3350 ePRC+™ is the first commercial optical cesium atomic clock specifically designed for ePRC applications that require outstanding stability and resiliency. It offers enhanced holdover compared with standard magnetic cesium clocks. When combined with an OSA grandmaster clock combiner solution to create an enhanced primary reference time clock (ePRTC) system, it provides holdover stability under 35ns for more than 14 days. This is significantly better than the ITU ePRTC specification, which requires no more than 70ns from UTC after a 14-day period.

Read the full press release here.

ADVA

